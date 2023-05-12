Hurling Championship news: Brian Lohan names unchanged team for Banner's clash with Waterford

Austin Gleeson will start for Waterford against Clare. Photo: Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

BRIAN Lohan has named an unchanged team for tomorrow’s Munster SHC clash with Waterford in Thurles.

Barring any previous undetected injuries, it had been expected that Clare would plump for the same again, having inflicted a first championship[ defeat on Limerick since June 2019.

Lohan made just three changes during that victory, and none until the hour mark.

For Waterford, Austin Gleeson has been named to start as Davy Fitzgerald’s team bid to save their summer.

Gleeson has been hampered with a hamstring injury picked up during the League and has thus far been utilised from the bench.

He comes in for Mikey Kiely, who drops out of the Waterford squad altogether after suffering a hand injury.

The other Waterford changes see Iarlaith Daly recalled in place of Tom Barron while Peter Hogan comes into the attack for Colin Dunford.

CLARE (SH v Waterford): E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; D Fitzgerald, C Malone; P Duggan, T Kelly,m A McCarthy; R Taylor, S O’Donnell, M Rodgers

WATERFORD (SH): B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, I Daly; M Fitzgerald, C Lyons, J Fagan; D Lyons, J Barron; P Hogan, J Prendergast, N Montgomery; S Bennett, A Gleeson, D Hutchinson

LAOIS (SH v Kerry): E Rowland; I Shanahan, L O’Connell, D Hartnett; J Kelly, P Delaney, FC Fennell; A Corby, R King; J Hayes, S Maher, P Purcell; S Bergin, M Phelan, A Dunphy