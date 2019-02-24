Hurling and football league results and tables: Here's how things stand after a hugely busy weekend in GAA
It was a very busy weekend in gaelic games with the fourth round of games in both the hurling and football leagues, here's how things stand after the action of the past 24 hours or so.
FOOTBALL Results
Saturday 23rd February, 2019
Allianz Football League Div 1
Dublin 1-12 0-07 Mayo
Tyrone 1-16 0-12 Monaghan
Allianz Football League Div 2
Cork 1-09 2-12 Meath
Allianz Football League Div 4
Limerick 0-11 0-12 Leitrim
Sunday 24 February, 2019
Allianz Football League Div 1
Cavan 3-13 0-13 Roscommon
Galway 1-10 0-14 Kerry
Allianz Football League Div 2
Armagh 1-15 0-12 Tipperary
Donegal 0-10 0-13 Fermanagh
Kildare 1-16 0-13 Clare
Allianz Football League Div 3
Longford 0-08 3-07 Down
Louth 5-16 0-16 Sligo
Offaly 0-15 1-09 Carlow
Westmeath 0-13 0-10 Laois
Allianz Football League Div 4
Antrim 1-13 1-08 London
Derry 2-08 0-09 Wicklow
Wexford 0-12 5-04 Waterford
HURLING Results
Saturday 23rd February, 2019
Allianz Hurling League Div 2A
London 1-11 3-27 Kerry
Allianz Hurling League Div 2B
Warwickshire 3-11 2-18 Derry
Sunday 24th February, 2019
Allianz Hurling League Div 1A
Clare 2-22 1-22 Wexford
Limerick 1-21 2-21 Cork
Tipperary 0-17 0-18 Kilkenny
Allianz Hurling League Div 1B
Carlow 0-17 0-17 Laois
Dublin 1-26 4-15 Waterford
Offaly 0-14 2-20 Galway
Allianz Hurling League Div 2A
Mayo 0-13 5-18 Antrim
Westmeath 1-20 0-20 Meath
Allianz Hurling League Div 2B
Down 3-21 1-15 Donegal
Wicklow 2-17 1-17 Kildare
Allianz Hurling League Div 3A
Louth 2-06 2-17 Armagh
Monaghan 3-17 0-16 Lancashire
Roscommon 1-26 1-11 Tyrone
Allianz Hurling league Div 3B
Cavan 0-13 3-10 Longford
Leitrim 1-12 2-15 Fermanagh
Online Editors
Related Content
- Cavan give themselves some hope of survival with comprehensive win over 14-man Roscommon
- Eoin Murphy the Kilkenny hero as late point sentences Tipperary to third successive defeat at Thurles
- Clare withstand late rally from Wexford to claim the points at Ennis
- Mattie Kenny's Dublin concede four goals but still do enough to defeat the Déise
- Four wins from four for Peter Keane's Kerry as injury-time points seal dramatic defeat of Galway
- Cork inflict first league defeat on All-Ireland champions Limerick after thriller at the Gaelic Grounds