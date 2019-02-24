Sport GAA

Sunday 24 February 2019

Hurling and football league results and tables: Here's how things stand after a hugely busy weekend in GAA

Michael Langan of Donegal in action against Ulthem Kelm of Fermanagh during the Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 4 match between Donegal and Fermanagh at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

It was a very busy weekend in gaelic games with the fourth round of games in both the hurling and football leagues, here's how things stand after the action of the past 24 hours or so.

FOOTBALL Results

Saturday 23rd February, 2019

Allianz Football League Div 1

Dublin  1-12  0-07 Mayo

Tyrone  1-16  0-12 Monaghan

 

Allianz Football League Div 2

Cork  1-09  2-12 Meath

 

Allianz Football League Div 4

Limerick  0-11  0-12 Leitrim

 

Sunday 24 February, 2019

Allianz Football League Div 1

Cavan  3-13  0-13 Roscommon

Galway  1-10  0-14 Kerry

 

Allianz Football League Div 2

Armagh  1-15  0-12 Tipperary

Donegal  0-10  0-13 Fermanagh

Kildare  1-16  0-13 Clare

 

Allianz Football League Div 3

Longford  0-08  3-07 Down

Louth  5-16  0-16 Sligo

Offaly  0-15  1-09 Carlow

 Westmeath  0-13  0-10 Laois

 

Allianz Football League Div 4

Antrim  1-13  1-08 London

Derry  2-08  0-09 Wicklow

Wexford  0-12  5-04 Waterford

tables1.jpg
tables2.jpg

HURLING Results

Saturday 23rd  February, 2019

Allianz Hurling League Div 2A

London  1-11  3-27 Kerry

 

Allianz Hurling League Div 2B

Warwickshire  3-11  2-18 Derry

 

Sunday 24th February, 2019

Allianz Hurling League Div 1A

Clare  2-22  1-22 Wexford

Limerick  1-21  2-21 Cork

Tipperary  0-17  0-18 Kilkenny

 

Allianz Hurling League Div 1B

Carlow  0-17  0-17 Laois

Dublin  1-26  4-15 Waterford

Offaly  0-14  2-20 Galway

 

Allianz Hurling League Div 2A

Mayo  0-13  5-18 Antrim

Westmeath  1-20  0-20 Meath

 

Allianz Hurling League Div 2B

Down  3-21  1-15 Donegal

Wicklow  2-17  1-17 Kildare

 

Allianz Hurling League Div 3A

Louth  2-06  2-17 Armagh

Monaghan  3-17  0-16 Lancashire

Roscommon  1-26  1-11 Tyrone

 

Allianz Hurling league Div 3B

Cavan  0-13  3-10 Longford

Leitrim  1-12  2-15 Fermanagh

Tables3.jpg
table4.jpg

Online Editors

