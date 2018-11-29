Hurling and camogie recognised as protected cultural activities by UNESCO

Hurling and camogie have been recognised by UNESCO as protected cultural activities.

The ancient Irish pastimes were inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity today.

Uileann Piping is the only other activity on the list of protected cultural activities from Ireland.

UNESCO defines 'intangible cultural heritage' as the practices, representations, expressions, knowledge, skills that communities, groups and individuals recognise as part of their cultural heritage.

A delegation from the GAA travelled to Paris in October to lobby for hurling and camogie's inclusion on the list.

UNESCO described hurling as "a field game played by two teams which dates back 2,000 years and features strongly in Irish mythology, most notably in the epic saga of Cú Chulainn."

"Hurling is considered as an intrinsic part of Irish culture and plays a central role in promoting health and wellbeing, inclusiveness and team spirit. Today, the skills are promoted and transmitted through coaching and games in schools and clubs. As the custodians of Hurling, the Gaelic Athletic Association and the Camogie Association, both volunteer-led organizations, play a central role in transmitting the skills and values associated with Hurling."

