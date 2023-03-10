Hurler Aaron Gillane on the bench for Limerick’s Division 1 league clash with Westmeath

Aaron Gillane has been named on the bench for Limerick’s league clash with Westmeath in Mullingar on Sunday.

Gillane has not been part of the panel for any of their previous League games, with John Kiely declining to comment on his status amid prolonged speculation.

His inclusion in a Limerick match-day squad featuring a raft of changes from their last game, a five-point win in Galway, constitutes a major boost to their chances of retaining Liam MacCarthy.

Reigning Hurler of the Year Diarmuid Byrnes has also been listed to start at wing-back, having spent the early part of the year abroad.

Meanwhile, Lee Chin, Rory O’Connor and Jack O’Connor have all been named on the bench for Wexford as they bid to recover from their recent hiding by Clare.

None of the attacking trio featured in the 6-25 to 1-18 loss.

For Cork, two-time All-Ireland Under 20 medallist Pádraig Power has been listed to make his debut at full-forward, one of five changes to the side that beat Westmeath.

Brian Lohan has made two switches to his Clare team for the visit of Galway to Cusack Park, with Cian Galvin and David Conroy replacing Brandon O’Connell and Ian Galvin.

Ryan Elliott returns to the Antrim team for their clash with Laois, a game likely to have major relegation ramifications.

The Dunloy goalkeeper missed the recent loss to Waterford.

LIMERICK (SH v Westmeath): J Power; F O’Connor, D Morrissey, B nash; D Byrnes, R Connolly, C Coughlan; B Murphy, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, C O’Neill, C Boylan; D Ó Dálaigh, S Flanagan, P Casey.

KILKENNY (SH v Dublin): E Murphy; T Walsh, C Delaney, P Walsh; C Kenny, R Reid, C Buckley; C Fogarty, P Mullen; B Ryan, J Donnelly, P Deegan; B Drennan, M Keoghan, E Cody.

GALWAY (SH v Clare): E Murphy; J Grealish, D Burke, TJ Brennan; P Mannion, G McInerney, J Cooney; C Fahy, R Glennon; T Monaghan, C Whelan, C Cooney; E Niland, B Concannon, K Cooney.

CLARE (SH v Galway): E Foudy; A Hogan, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, C Galvin; D Fitzgerald, C Malone; P Duggan, D Conroy, T Kelly; R Taylor, A McCarthy, D Reidy.

CORK (SH v Wexford): P Collins; N O’Leary, E Downey, E Roche; E Twomey, C Joyce, T O’Connell; B Roche, L Meade; D Dalton, C Cahalane, S Barrett; S Kingston, P Power, B Hayes.

WEXFORD (SH v Cork): J Lawlor; S Donohoe, D Clarke, S Reck; I Carty, D Reck, C Flood; D O’Keeffe, C Dunbar; C Hearne, L Óg McGovern, R Banville, C McDonald, R Higgins.

ANTRIM (SH v Laois): R Elliott; P Burke, R McGarry, S Rooney; J Mackey, G Walsh, N O’Connor; M Bradley, J McNaughton; K Molloy, N McKenna, N Elliot; C Cunning, N McManus, C Johnston.

OFFALY (SH v Carlow): S Corcoran; B Conneely, C Burke, J Screeney; D King, J Sampson, K Sampson; J Clancy, R Ravenhill; D Nally, C Kiely, A Cleary; E Cahill, C Mitchell, O Kelly.

KERRY (SH v Kildare): J O’Halloran; C Trant, E Leen, E Ross; E Murphy, M Boyle, P O’Connor; D Collins, G Dooley; K O’Connor, F Mackessy, M Leane; S Conway, D Griffin, P Boyle.