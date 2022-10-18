| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Humourless. No spontaneity. Sucking the life out of the product. The Sunday Game cannot continue as Sunday pain

Martin Breheny

Night programme has lost it’s way but other changes also need to be made

Des Cahill has presented 'The Sunday Game' for 15 seasons. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Pictured at the Ha'penny Bridge is Des Cahill with the Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy cups Expand

Close

Des Cahill has presented 'The Sunday Game' for 15 seasons. Photo: Sportsfile

Des Cahill has presented 'The Sunday Game' for 15 seasons. Photo: Sportsfile

Pictured at the Ha'penny Bridge is Des Cahill with the Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy cups

Pictured at the Ha'penny Bridge is Des Cahill with the Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy cups

/

Des Cahill has presented 'The Sunday Game' for 15 seasons. Photo: Sportsfile

STANDING up from your seat as presenter of a flagship programme, grabbing your coat and heading out the door, declaring “I’m off – I want to meet the real people” is an unusual move in TV land, but Des Cahill is dead right to leave the Montrose Mausoleum that entombs The Sunday Game night show.

What happens next will be interesting but it shouldn’t be simply a case of announcing a replacement, lining up a series of interviews, several within RTÉ, where the new presenter virtually weeps with joy while talking of how it’s the fulfilment of an ambition which first manifested itself at the age of five.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy