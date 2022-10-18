STANDING up from your seat as presenter of a flagship programme, grabbing your coat and heading out the door, declaring “I’m off – I want to meet the real people” is an unusual move in TV land, but Des Cahill is dead right to leave the Montrose Mausoleum that entombs The Sunday Game night show.

What happens next will be interesting but it shouldn’t be simply a case of announcing a replacement, lining up a series of interviews, several within RTÉ, where the new presenter virtually weeps with joy while talking of how it’s the fulfilment of an ambition which first manifested itself at the age of five.

The programme needs a whole lot more change than that, as indeed does RTÉ’s approach to the championship in particular. The unsatisfactory nature of The Sunday Game (night) has been evident for a long time and became more pronounced in recent years.

Humourless. No spontaneity. Sucking the life out of the product it’s supposed to be championing. Utter frustration all around. A programme with no room to breathe trying to do too much. Everyone knows what’s missing.

These aren’t the descriptions of a TV critic on a hatchet mission but rather the words of the presenter who explained that his reason for leaving was so that he could go to “live games again” on Sundays.

Now if that’s what he thought of the programme from the inside, it’s no surprise that the rest of us were even less impressed. Essential viewing it certainly isn’t.

Cahill’s interview with Vincent Hogan on these pages last June prompted lots of whispering around RTÉ corridors. Here was one of their own dissing the programme he presented. And in mid-championship too! It just ain’t the done thing down Donnybrook way.

The rest of us could complain incessantly about the programme’s flaws, but it wouldn’t have anything like the same impact as the anchor using a string of unflattering descriptions.

Cahill presented the programme well, which was no mean feat given its hotchpotch format. No one could argue with the points he made, but I would add some others too, starting with the analysis segments.

Pundits are hired because of the supposed insights and understanding their experiences have taught them. Their job is to see things the rest of us mere mortals don’t spot, explain how they came about and why they are important.

Most of all, they have to tell us something we don’t know – otherwise why have them? It rarely happens on The Sunday Game – night or afternoon.

Having All-Ireland medals, or at least played in finals, is regarded as a vital quality in an RTÉ pundit, a requirement which excludes the majority of counties. So not only do they not get TV coverage, other than an occasional token two-minute package, their voices aren’t heard either.

Why have a retired player from a lower-ranked county, who might know more about the working of the games than his successful neighbour, when a multi-medalled alternative is available? They may not be as interesting or incisive, but hey, they are a big name so their opinion must be worthwhile. It’s showbiz, nothing else.

I took to not watching The Sunday Game (night) after hearing one pundit declaring a team had “pressed high up the pitch” and another talked of a hurler “dropping into the pocket” to take a pass. Two phrases borrowed from soccer and rugby were superimposed on football and hurling in comical examples of spoof rather than insight.

Nowadays, I record the programme and speed through it to see if there’s anything interesting. Fast-forward rarely stops.

The Sunday Game has too much talk, often involving pundits from the counties involved in the games being analysed. Did the producers ever hear of subjective bias?

In addition to revamping the night programme by offering more action and less prattle, there’s also a need for a preview programme in the second half of the week, providing an outlet for proper analysis, including delving into issues and topics across the GAA spectrum.

Friday night is the ideal timeslot but that would involve clearing the schedule of repeats. It’s much easier to reach for the Killinaskully tapes.

Connacht draw exposes weak side

Leitrim lost to Galway by 23 points in this year’s Connacht Championship while Sligo lost to Roscommon by 12 points. Mayo beat Leitrim by 24 points and Sligo by 20 points last year.

It hasn’t always been like that, and hopefully won’t be for long, but Leitrim and Sligo are going through a valley period right now where they’re well behind Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

They are similarly placed vis-a-vis Kerry, Dublin and some others. The same goes for London and New York.

Despite that, one from Sligo, Leitrim, London and New York will be deemed a top-16 (Sam Maguire Tier) side in next year’s All-Ireland Championship.

That’s because one of them will be in the Connacht final after being on the opposite side of the draw to the three Division 1 teams.

In all probability, one of the weaker four will not only lose heavily in the Connacht final but suffer a similar fate in the three All-Ireland group games.

Would they not be better off in the Tailteann Cup?

Leinster rota boost for ambitious Dubs

New Dublin manager Micheál Donoghue will be the happiest of the managers after the rota for next year’s Leinster SHC was announced.

They play Antrim (away) and Westmeath (home) in the first two rounds, games they will be expected to win, giving them a solid base before hosting Wexford, facing Kilkenny in Nowlan Park, and concluding at home to Galway.

Realistically, the three All-Ireland qualification spots are between Kilkenny, Galway, Wexford and Dublin, so home games are important in those contests. Kilkenny and Dublin have two each, Wexford and Galway one each.

It’s likely to come down to the final round where Wexford host Kilkenny and Dublin host Galway.

How ironic it would be if Donoghue presided over a Dublin win which knocked out Galway. In 2019, he was in charge of Galway when Dublin eliminated them with a final round victory in Parnell Park.