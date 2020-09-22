Hughes: Donegal opened everyone's eyes to how serious this Covid threat is

Monaghan star Darren Hughes believes Donegal have done the rest of the country a service after revealing that a member of their senior football squad tested positive for Covid-19.

Donegal tested their squad last Thursday night and news of a positive test in an asymptomatic player emerged over the weekend.

Donegal have suspended all training until public health authorities carry out their contact tracing and results from all panel members have been returned.

Hughes will return to county training with Monaghan at the end of this week after another successful club campaign with Scotstown who saw off Ballybay in Clones on Sunday in the Farney County SFC final.

He says Monaghan have a number of protocols in place in a bid to protect their squad from the virus.

Players have their temperature checked on arrival and are encouraged to travel to training in groups no bigger than two.

Dressing-rooms remain out of bounds and Hughes believes the news from Donegal will see everyone redouble their efforts as the 'Operation Restart' of the county GAA season comes into view.

"Fair play to them," Hughes says. "I think it's a credit to Donegal that they have come out and they have been open. First and foremost, they tested their players so they are trying to start off with a clean slate.

"They've announced that they have one player and there's nothing to be ashamed of. And fair play to them, they announced it and it puts the rest of us on our toes going back.

"I'm coming from a group of 35 or 40 here (with Scotstown) and I'm going into another group of 35 or 40 next week (with Monaghan). All the protocols are in place to avoid Covid as best as possible but fair play to Donegal, they opened everyone's eyes to it and there's no shame in it and it shows us how serious it is.

"No one wants to spread it, we are all being as cautious as we can. I know our lads are being scanned when they go in so credit to Donegal because there's too many Gaelic players in the country for no one to have it."

Status

Monaghan are set to face Kerry and Meath in their last two league games where they'll look to rubber-stamp their Division 1 status for another season before they face Cavan in their Ulster Championship opener on Halloween weekend.

That game is set for a 1.30 throw-in on Saturday, October 31 with both sides facing into the prospect of four Ulster Championship games in just 21 days should they keep winning after being drawn in the preliminary round.

"Donegal in 2011 were the first team to do it (win Ulster from the preliminary round), 2011 is a long, long time," Hughes adds.

"And maybe they won the All-Ireland from it in 2012 too. It was always said the preliminary round was death but here, someone has to win it. We'll be there, we'll be fighting but we'll be looking no further than Cavan in the first round.

"That's the sole focus. There's a couple of league games and we'll want to consolidate Division 1 status but the focus has to be Cavan. We were beaten all ends up in Breffni (last year) and we've a score to settle there. It'll not be long flying in, five or six weeks from now."

And Hughes believes the make-up of this season, which saw the clubs come before the county season, has been a breath of fresh air.

"You thought there would be no football and then the next thing club was coming first so it was good you could give your full commitment. As much as you try every year when you come back from the county you're not . . . we have six panel members on the county and it's a hole in the squad all year for the coach to have to do stuff of quality when you're missing six men, it is difficult."

Irish Independent