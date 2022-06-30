| 11.4°C Dublin

How the GAA’s disciplinary system unravelled to point of mass confusion

Frank Roche

Successful appeals and ugly melees fuel perception that Croke Park is losing the battle

Red mist: Players from Meath and Mayo clash during the 1996 All-Ireland SFC final replay. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

Thirteen years after the most infamous brawl in GAA history, Liam McHale and Pat McEnaney spoke to Colm Keys of this parish. It was August 2009, and Meath and Mayo were about to meet in championship combat – we use that word advisedly – for the first time since 1996.

McHale was one of two players, Colm Coyle the other, plucked from a cast of dozens to be sent off in the early stages of that All-Ireland final replay. McEnaney was the referee who gave him the bad news.

