How the GAA’s disciplinary system unravelled to point of mass confusion

Thirteen years after the most infamous brawl in GAA history, Liam McHale and Pat McEnaney spoke to Colm Keys of this parish. It was August 2009, and Meath and Mayo were about to meet in championship combat – we use that word advisedly – for the first time since 1996.

McHale was one of two players, Colm Coyle the other, plucked from a cast of dozens to be sent off in the early stages of that All-Ireland final replay. McEnaney was the referee who gave him the bad news.

“No matter what he did or I did in that melee, there were fellas doing the same thing,” Mayo’s former midfield talisman told the Irish Independent.

“I don’t think there is a referee in the country that would do that again. If he said his linesmen said this and umpires said that, it still doesn’t make a difference. When it comes down to it, if there are 20 guys in a melee, you don’t send off two.”

As it happened, McEnaney said his “biggest regret was that I should have sent off four, two from each side”.

The since-retired Monaghan referee also made the following prediction: “You know, I don’t think a melee like that would happen again in an All-Ireland final. Maybe I’m wrong but the culture has changed. No doubt there was a ‘one in, all in’ policy adopted by both teams, safety in numbers.”

Safety in numbers: sound familiar?

It’s now 26 years since ‘The Mill at The Hill’ and the GAA finds itself back in that familiar Groundhog bunker – the post-brawl post-mortem. Wondering how best to clean up another fine mess that has played out in front of a packed Croke Park, watched by multiples of that 70,000-plus crowd on TV.

The view from the armchair, of course, was far more clearcut and graphic. The Armagh/Galway melee will always be defined by that eye-gouge, the one incident that stood out from the morass of grappling bodies.

Could it happen again in an All-Ireland semi-final or final? The answer is ‘Yes, why not?’ given it has just transpired in a quarter-final. Not to mention a league match in February and another in March.

Some hope that the furious fallout from Sunday, and whatever disciplinary charges follow, will serve as a deterrent. But then you factor in the events of this year, when more than a handful of high-profile bans have been scuttled on technicalities, rather than on the actual merits of the case itself.

Aside from that one headline incident, this row was not remotely on a par with Meath/Mayo ’96, a protracted outbreak of anarchy that included countless flying fists and boots. But that hardly qualifies as a reason for idle boasting. Perception is not everything but it’s a very important thing. And right now, the GAA is losing.

So far, 2022 has been a perfect storm of shemozzles (the three standout events all involving Armagh – against Tyrone, Donegal and now Galway); rule-book confusion over what precisely constitutes “contributing to a melee”; a slew of suspensions thrown out either by the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) or the Central Appeals Committee (CAC); a rush by Croke Park to close off a suspension loophole by clarifying that the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) can conduct business via email; and now finally, this week, a gaggle of high-profile politicians, each attempting to be more outraged than the next.

When it comes to suspension sagas, the technical intricacies are lost on most GAA punters who don’t have a law degree.

They can’t say exactly why Rian O’Neill was cleared by the CHC of a proposed one-match ban after the Armagh/Donegal league game; or why his Armagh colleagues, Stefan Campbell and Aidan Nugent, were later successful on appeal to the CAC.

But they would probably empathise with the words of Declan Bonner, speaking after his team’s victorious Ulster SFC rematch with an Armagh squad that included O’Neill, Campbell and Nugent whereas Donegal were missing Odhrán McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee, who had both accepted one-match bans arising from the same melee.

“A lot of questions to be answered there,” said Bonner, who claimed the whole appeals process was “a farce”.

Fast-forward a couple of months, and your average GAA fan will have been equally bemused when proposed suspensions for Clare hurlers Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes as well as Galway’s Cianan Fahy – all arising from provincial final incidents picked up by the RTÉ cameras and retrospectively acted upon by the CCCC – were all thrown out by the CHC.

Duggan and Hayes stood to miss Clare’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Wexford; Fahy was facing a two-match ban. Effectively, they were cleared on a procedural point relating to the admissibility or otherwise of email communication in reaching disciplinary decisions.

The GAA’s Rules Advisory Committee, it later emerged, had already determined that disciplinary decisions taken by email are consistent with the rules of the organisation; this position was endorsed last week by Central Council.

Confused? Welcome to the club.

But it means Fahy is available for this Sunday’s semi-final against Limerick. A fit-again Peter Casey is also available for the champions: in last year’s semi-final he was sent off against Waterford only for his red card to be rescinded by the CHC, at least partially on foot of video footage proffered by Limerick.

And, of course, where video can be used to clear a player, few people have any qualms. In the same way, most neutrals would be happy if Galway football captain Seán Kelly is ultimately free to face Derry on Saturday week, given the absence of any incriminating video evidence in the melee that led to his red card.

One prominent GAA official believes the latest controversy will blow over in a few weeks – provided there is no repeat – but stresses: “That’s not the reason you shouldn’t tackle it. There shouldn’t be a kneejerk reaction either.”

However, he accepted there is “now a perception that everybody is going to get off. This is going to adversely affect the club championship, I’d say, where fellas will put pressure on their clubs: ‘Oh, I need to have a hearing on this; you need to back me on this.’ People are going to be looking for loopholes, left, right and centre.

“In terms of from here on in the inter-county championship, I think this is going to actually have a positive effect because players are going to be very conscious that there’s cameras on them everywhere and if they step out of line, even if they’re not seen by the referee, they could miss an All-Ireland final.”

Not, mind you, that this has happened too often in the past.

Three weeks ago – before those proposed hurling bans unravelled – Larry McCarthy was asked if he was happy with how the disciplinary system had gone this summer. “I’d like to see less fellas sent off and that’s not a function of the referees either,” the GAA president replied. “Yeah, I am. It’s working reasonably well.”

A penny for his thoughts today.