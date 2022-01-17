| -1.5°C Dublin

How the GAA is winning the war with the AFL to retain its top talent

Colm Keys

Mullin’s U-turn is another victory for the top counties who are improving ‘retention’ skills

Mayo's Oisín Mullin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Mayo's Oisín Mullin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

In his report to the county’s annual convention last month the Dublin chief executive John Costello took issue with many elements of a document put together by a group headed by former Westmeath footballer John Connellan that is seeking more equal methods of funding for coaching and games development based on membership figures.

The document focuses on the many perceived advantages that Dublin GAA has from financial to logistical to make the point that, currently, they are apportioned too much of Croke Park’s development funding cake.

