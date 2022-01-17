In his report to the county’s annual convention last month the Dublin chief executive John Costello took issue with many elements of a document put together by a group headed by former Westmeath footballer John Connellan that is seeking more equal methods of funding for coaching and games development based on membership figures.

The document focuses on the many perceived advantages that Dublin GAA has from financial to logistical to make the point that, currently, they are apportioned too much of Croke Park’s development funding cake.

One of the reference points raised in “Fair and Equal Funding for all GAA clubs – Addressing the Dublin GAA imbalance” centred on how few Dublin players have been to AFL in the last decade from the capital, the suggestion being, as Costello noted, that the advantages helped Dublin clubs to compete far better in the retention of its key players.

Why though was such a debate confined to one sport, AFL, asked Costello before adding an ‘incomplete’ list of other members of Dublin underage development squads who elected to take a professional or semi-professional path in either rugby or soccer since though some of those listed had indeed returned to Gaelic games.

James Madden, currently with Brisbane Lions, was the only former Dublin underage player on the books of an AFL club.

The point had some merit in that far more will be ‘lost’, if that’s the word, to soccer and rugby than AFL but where it loses merit is those players will have been multi-sport from a young age and the connection to soccer and rugby will, in all probability, have been just as strong as it is to an GAA unit. In most if not all cases, they didn’t forge new careers on the back of what they did on GAA pitches.

AFL is different in that, with a few exceptions where rugby has provided a window of opportunity, Gaelic games is the marketplace with the alignment between the games to draw relevant parallels much greater and the battle to retain services much more pointed.

Those ‘battles’ may have reached a fork in the road over the weekend when Oisín Mullin informed his Mayo colleagues and then everyone else that he would be remaining a Mayo and Kilmaine player, spurning a two-year Category B rookie contract with Geelong.

It is quite a departure as Mullin had already been announced as a Geelong player for 2022, had been assigned his jersey number and even did a short video expressing his excitement at the move.

It had surely gone beyond the point of exploration or negotiation when so much had been committed. Clearly, having agreed terms to allow his name to be added to an official squad list, his head was turned back in the direction of home.

So the reversal is a huge win for Mayo and indeed the GAA given that it’s a two-time PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year involved.

Just as Dublin have managed to avoid AFL erosion so too it now appears are all the other more successful counties.

Some have slipped through, like Deividas Uosis and Stefan Okunbor (now returned) from Kerry and Madden. And Kerry can only imagine what the last few years would have been like had Mark O’Connor been available to them.

But far greater is the list of those who, in recent years, have spurned the advances of agents working on behalf of AFL clubs.

Two years ago, Brian Howard and Con O’Callaghan were on the shortlist for one of the clubs despite being in their early 20s at that stage, based on the premise that they were ‘ready to go’ as established senior players here and would require less time and investment for development.

This was a departure from the recognised pathway of getting prospective talents into the system at a younger age and bringing them out much earlier.

Dublin’s ‘five-in-a-row’ was completed but neither Howard nor O’Callaghan registered any interest nor did Seán Bugler and Ciarán Archer, a bright light on a couple of U-20 teams who is only coming into focus with the seniors now, when scouts came calling.

Around the same time, Kerry’s Seán O’Shea and Diarmuid O’Connor are also understood to have had approaches but, like Howard and O’Callaghan, didn’t bite while a few years before David Clifford made it clear that his future wasn’t in Australia

Eventually Adelaide honed in on Cathal McShane, then 24, and brought him out for a trial period on the back of a championship season with Tyrone where he had excelled, scoring 3-48 from full-forward with an impressive application to the advanced mark during the league trial period.

An offer of a two-year rookie contract was on the table when he returned to Ireland but McShane resisted.

While accepting that AFL is not a career for everyone, the lure of potential success is an obvious factor. But these counties clearly have better infrastructure in place to be able to make a more compelling case to their players.

Mullin’s reversal, coming so soon after Cork’s Mark Keane ending his three-year association with Collingwood somewhat abruptly last weekend, could well be an inflection point in what the Australians historically refer to as the ‘Irish experiment’.

Right now there are just 11 Irish male players at nine clubs, fewer than the 14 ladies currently playing AFLW, a figure that is set to grow next year with that league expanding and Ireland an obvious recruitment ground. AFL clubs may well be reviewing their Irish interest and questioning the sustainability of it in the wake of recent moves.

Over a two-year period the cost of signing an Irish recruit between wages, flights, accommodation and preparatory work can add up to AUS $250,000 (€158k). Trying to attract established players from the top counties has proved next to impossible in recent years.

Dublin are no longer alone in that.