How the football season will look in 2022 if proposal ‘B’ is passed

Tyrone's Conor Meyler battles Monaghan's Killian Lavelle in the Ulster SFC final – Provincial competitions will be played in February and March under proposal 'B'

Tyrone&rsquo;s Conor Meyler battles Monaghan&rsquo;s Killian Lavelle in the Ulster SFC final – Provincial competitions will be played in February and March under proposal &lsquo;B&rsquo; SAM BARNES/SPORTSFILE

Sean McGoldrick

The hand of GAA history rests upon the shoulders of the 183 delegates who are due to gather in Croke Park tomorrow to decide the fate of the All-Ireland football championship format.

Realistically, the delegates face a straight choice between what has become known as proposal ‘B’ or returning to the traditional format combining the provincial system with the back door qualifiers but with the addition of a new championship, the Tailteann Cup, for counties in Division 3 and 4.

By any standard, proposal ‘B’ is a radical departure, with a break from the provincial championships for the first time since 1889.

