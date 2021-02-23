Horan provided a strong and steady hand for the GAA in a time of crisis

On the Monday morning after the first weekend in October, the GAA president John Horan woke up to a flurry of potential headlines that did not sit well with him and risked further reputational damage to the association.

Images of packed stands with supporters huddled together at various county finals and even celebration parades were prominent on social media at a time when Covid cases in the country were rising rapidly.

There had been precursors in the weeks before, warning shots that Covid precautions around county finals and celebrations were being forgotten about, but not on such a scale as there was that weekend. Horan's instinct was to suspend further activity, get out ahead of the news cycle that was likely to be unforgiving in the wake of such footage.

It required unpalatable action but action couched in responsibility. Other senior officers shared the view and indeed, while director-general Tom Ryan admitted it was the "big regret" of 2020 that so many finals and competitions did not subsequently get played, there was no doubting it was the right call.

By lunchtime, on that Monday the games were gone. There was no ambivalence no 'wait and see.' It was fast and decisive action that drew an adverse reaction at first in some quarters but as the week wore on and the country's situation worsened, it was ultimately the correct course to take.

GAA presidents may not consciously seek legacies during their three-year term but for Horan, who brings his to an end at Congress this weekend when he pins the medal on Larry McCarthy, his will most certainly be assured and strong leadership and decision-making during the GAA's most difficult crisis of the modern era.

For the most part, the right calls were made. When he declared in a 'Sunday Game' interview in May that he couldn't see contact sport returning as long as social distancing was in place in society, it felt like the right note to strike at the time, even if the projection didn't hold true. Just the previous week a key member of NPHET, Cillian de Gascun, had said the same thing in an interview. Premier League soccer was still six weeks away. In such uncharted territory, who could be so sure about anything. Hindsight now is far clearer that foresight then.

But as the summer unfolded the confidence to return to contact sport returned. The GAA set out a plan that was cautious in the steps it was taking but clear that health and safety of members was paramount. On that, Horan has been an effective communicator.

GAA presidents can live and die by the committees they put together but in this case, the Covid advisory group that set up in May was a steady guiding hand in overseeing the return.

Not every decision was right, certainly not the demand in August for empirical evidence from the acting chief medical officer at the time, on the cases around sports events that led to the prohibition of crowds at games as recommended by NPHET. The GAA had a right some insight but the manner of procurement didn't read well.

But it didn't impact on relations with the Government who were subsequently keen for a championship to go ahead and were willing to fund it with a €14m subvention. The championship went ahead, largely without a blemish and after a difficult first week leading up to the opening round of the league, the GAA collectively held its nerve, put faith in its Covid protocols and got the games played over the next 10 weeks. All in all, sound leadership.

There has been much more to his stewardship than just Covid management. The committees he set up worked well for him. The Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force has weighed many options and present some of their findings to Congress on Saturday, most notably a split season that would see the inter-county game wrap up in July every year, clearing the way for club activity for the remainder of the year and providing unfettered access of county players to their clubs.

It was a late addition to the plan, the success of which only became apparent last summer when it happened organically. The GPA and Club Players’ Association have had similar thoughts to such a shape to the season in the past but still, it requires the conviction of the president of the day to go after it and drive it and that Horan has done, to the point where it looks a formality this weekend.

There are other reforms suggested, such as a 16-team cap on senior and intermediate club championships, that will help streamline the season better and remove so much of the club v county conflict.

The Standing Committee on Playing Rules has also been busy with reforms and proposals right up to this weekend while a talent academy report, under the direction of Michael Dempsey, is one of the GAA's most insightful documents produced by a GAA committee that will have far-reaching change, if it's followed through on in the coming years. Covid has removed the opportunity of assessment of the impact of the Tailteann Cup, strongly advocated by Horan, so the jury remains out on that. But it could be a first step to a graded football championship, whatever the split is.

The early part of Horan's term had controversy in 'Newbridge or Nowhere,' the Liam Miller tribute dispute in Cork over Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Donegal's challenge to the neutrality of Dublin's neutral 'Super 8s' games in Croke Park. Dublin's football dominance has continued unchecked by any legislation that might just check it in the future but, realistically, could a Dublin man really have been expected to initiate reforms?

Overall, though, he has been a strong and steady hand at a difficult time on whose watch the vexed club v county issue might finally have resolution.