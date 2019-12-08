Hopes of resolution fade in Mayo funding row as millionaire benefactor threatened with legal action

The board has also rejected a request from O'Leary, a Bahamas-based options market trader, for the return of €150,000 he donated last year.

A supporters' foundation headed by Mr O'Leary has been in dispute with the board for several months over governance issues and it now looks increasingly likely that the messy row will end up in the High Court.

A letter issued on Friday by solicitor Charles Gilmartin, who is representing the board and its officers, denied claims made by O'Leary about how the donation was spent and accused him of defamation. It means both sides are now on course to sue each other, as O'Leary has already threatened a lawsuit seeking the return of the funds.

The county board's stance almost certainly spells the death knell to GAA director general Tom Ryan's efforts to intervene in the dispute.

The €150,000 was donated in two tranches in February and June 2018. An email from O'Leary to an officer of the board, seen by the Sunday Independent, said the only condition involved was that the cash be used to give the Mayo senior football team extra resources.

But O'Leary is unhappy with explanations he received for how the money was spent.

According to the English-born businessman, receipts provided by the county board showed €37,000 of the expenditure was incurred in advance of the donation being made. Some receipts related to 2017. In addition to this, receipts totalling just €34,000 were produced in respect of a training camp at Carton House recorded to have cost €54,000, according to O'Leary. Several receipts also related to the period after the team was knocked out of the championship.

After months of wrangling over the issue, last Monday O'Leary gave the board 21 days to return the €150,000, saying he would issue legal proceedings. He also threated to go to An Garda Síochána.

But with the board now apparently prepared to sue O'Leary, the businessman yesterday said he was going to dispense with the deadline and issue proceedings in the coming week.

O'Leary said any money recouped would be given to the Mayo-Roscommon Hospice and towards Gaelic games in Mayo schools.

The letter from Gilmartin to O'Leary's solicitor, Tom Casey, alleged county board officers had been defamed by the businessman. Gilmartin said his clients were now reserving their position in this regard.

The letter also said the board denied O'Leary attached any condition to the transfer of the funds. "If any such condition were attached, which is denied, I am instructed that this condition was satisfied," wrote Gilmartin.

"I note that your client has threatened to take legal action if the funds are not reimbursed to your client within a period of 21 days. The funds will not be reimbursed to your client. They were given without condition."

The exchange of legal threats marks the total disintegration of a relationship which started out promisingly.

The Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation, which O'Leary chairs, raised €250,000 at a gala dinner in New York last May and pledged to donate the funds towards proposed academy and centre of excellence projects.

However, it announced in September that the funds were being withheld because no business plans had been produced.

The foundation said it would cease funding "until appropriate governance structures are put in place". The board has denied any deficits in governance.

Last month the foundation said it was willing to donate €1m to Mayo GAA over a five-year period if nine conditions were met.

These include "a proper explanation" for how O'Leary's €150,000 donation was used, a commitment that sponsorship deals be put through a competitive bid process with independent oversight, and the production of status reports for the academy and centre of excellence. No response was received to the offer.

GAA director general Tom Ryan intervened in the row last month and a meeting had been due to take place last week between senior GAA officials and O'Leary, only for it to be postponed as agreement could not be reached on a venue.

