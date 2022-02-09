Higgins goal ends UCC title defence hopes

IT Carlow reversed the 2020 Fitzgibbon Cup hurling final result when deservedly stripping UCC of the title at the IT Carlow grounds last night, in a game where a superb Rory Higgins goal on 17 minutes proved the quarter-final’s pivotal score.

The home side lost top forward Marty Kavanagh to injury in the 11th minute but they overcame that setback as their attack, running at the Cork defence, picked off some superb scores.

The Cork side were in big trouble on 26 minutes when, following a flare-up at the stand sideline, referee Thomas Walsh issued a straight red card to Padraig Power and they trailed 1-11 to 0-8 at halftime.

Carlow’s Jerry Kelly also fell foul of a red card early in the second half but it did little to halt their march.

Scorers – IT Carlow: S Casey 0-7 (4fs, 1 ’65); R Higgins 1-1; C Nolan 0-3; T Keyes, N Brassill, E Gaughan, M Kavanagh (65), C Dunbar, C Kenny 0-1 each. UCC: M Kehoe, S Barrett 0-4f each; C Boylan, D Connery (2fs) 0-2 each; R Downey, W Henn (f) 0-1 each.

IT Carlow – A Howlin; F Hayes, P Delaney, A Redmond; N Brassill, J Kelly, J Cleere; C Dunbar, C Kenny; E Gaughan, M Kavanagh, S Casey; R Higgins, C Nolan, T Keyes. Subs: B McGinley for Kavanagh (injured) (11); S Reck for McGinley (37).

UCC – I Butler; C O’Brien, N O’Leary, K O’Dwyer; R Downey, I Daly, D O’Leary; R Connolly, G Mellerick; C Boylan, C Cahalane, M Kehoe; C Bowe, S Barrett, P Power. Subs: D Connery for O’Brien (h/t); J O’Connor for Bowe (h/t); W Henn for Barrett (51).

Ref – T Walsh (Waterford).