Helen O’Rourke was central to growth of game in Dublin as race to lift the Michael Murphy Cup hots up

Many years ago, Helen O’Rourke was involved in organising a small girls’ football event in Fairview Park.

Since that day, the sport has travelled a million miles down Clonliffe Road. Helen has been central to it all. Driving the sport on. Through intelligent and inspirational leadership.

Back in 1990, she was the Secretary of the Dublin Ladies Football Board. She had a top co-pilot, Patricia Monahan.

Dublin had just gained senior championship status. Maura Reidy was selected to play for Leinster. She was the Dublin PRO.

Helen talked about patience. “It will take a few years at senior level before the success of other counties can be emulated. But it’s a chance to learn and to look forward to the journey with enthusiasm.”

In 1990 was the first season where Dublin had two adult league divisions. Now there are twelve divisions.

Marino were senior champions that year. Overcoming the Division 1 winners, Robert Emmets, in a memorable final.

Last season’s Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Championship final also provided a compelling tussle. Kilmacud Crokes defeated Thomas Davis by three points in Parnell Park.

It was the first title for the Stillorgan club. They had come close before. Their near neighbours, Foxrock Cabinteely, had been champions for the previous seven years.

This year’s championship continues tomorrow night. In Group A, Crokes travel to Castleknock, while Ballyboden St Enda’s host St Sylvester’s. Last week, Crokes beat Boden, and Clontarf overcame Castleknock.

Group B sees the Fox-Cabs welcome St Brigid’s, with Thomas Davis at home to Na Fianna. In their opening matches, the Tallaght club defeated Brigid’s, while Foxrock prevailed against Cuala.

Like the sport itself, the game in the city has been climbing mountains. And the race to lift the Michael Murphy Cup will, once again, prove compelling.