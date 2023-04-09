Having toiled in the trenches of Dublin football, Siobhán Woods turned her attention to burnout

It was a breakthrough year for Dublin, and from the outside, 2017 might have appeared to be a great year for Siobhán Woods too.

She was in her final year of college, captain of DCU’s O’Connor Cup team and part of a Dublin panel edging its way to an elusive All-Ireland title after three successive final defeats. But all was not as it seemed.

“The first All-Ireland [2017], that whole year I struggled personally,” she says. “It was definitely burnout. That was my first year of not playing a minute. Something I hadn’t experienced before. It was obviously amazing being part of the team and I loved everyone else’s sense of joy, and I had my own joy but when you’re not playing it’s different.

“I became much better at handling that and reframing it for myself as the years went on. Getting to an All-Ireland final is five championship games, so that is five hours out of every minute you’ve been involved for the whole year. So trying to allow yourself to feel a sense of achievement, in whatever competence, comes without knowing that it’s appreciated by people who are involved.

“Definitely I had a sense of embarrassment externally from people ... you can tell they don’t want to ask you about it, you don’t want them to ask you about it, it’s quite a different position to be in. It forced me to be a much better teammate, I learned things that I never considered when I was younger and always playing, always [having] a central role. It’s an important lesson for anyone who maybe doesn’t value the importance of a team.”

That was one of many events and influences that led to Woods embarking on a PhD study which she titled, ‘The Road to Burnout’. The subtitle explains it further: ‘A longitudinal study of factors predicting burnout in men and women playing Gaelic games’.

The popular notions of burnout are often misguided and overly-simplified. Which is not to say they’re not correct, just that they don’t give the full picture. Siobhán Woods is now an assistant professor in DCU’s School of Psychology. DCU has been a huge part of her life, having completed her undergraduate degree in psychology there, she also worked in a neurofeedback psychology clinic located on campus. She laughs: “I didn’t leave DCU, I don’t like to travel. I have literally just moved up a floor every year.”

Her interest in sport was the main factor behind her decision to explore burnout for her final year project, focusing on commitment factors and their impact on GAA players. It was during her research that she realised she was suffering from many of the symptoms she was reading about.

“The idea of burnout is thrown up all the time, but when I looked at it in more depth it’s not actually as it’s perceived in the GAA,” she says. “It is a purely psychological construct in how it’s defined with both physical and emotional symptoms. So I’m reading this and I’m like, wow, I’m experiencing this right now.”

​She was particularly struck by a study carried out by former Tyrone footballer Lynette Hughes, commissioned by a GAA task force in 2007. Although Hughes’ findings were meant to feed into the task force’s final report, Woods is not sure they did.

“All the recommendations from the task force focused around regrading and the clashing of schedules, which weren’t necessarily informed by Lynette’s findings. She found that the number of teams represented by a player didn’t actually have an impact [on burnout]. So I don’t understand how they got from one to the other.”

This spurred Woods to look at other options to properly tackle burnout in the GAA. She also felt there was a male bias in the debate which needed to be challenged. So in 2018, she set about exploring this issue further.

“The idea behind the research is that it brings together all the different factors and looks at them simultaneously. Research to date has decided to only look at stress, or commitment. I wanted to see if we looked at all of these factors together, are certain aspects going to come out as being the strongest predictors of these different dimensions of burnout? We know that you don’t just wake up one day and realise you are burnt out.”

She says the three dimensions or symptoms of burnout are physical and emotional exhaustion, a reduced sense of accomplishment and sport devaluation, in other words, falling out of love with the game. These symptoms can result in reduced performance levels, drop-out, illness and depression. They are caused by four main factors — perceived stress, sport motivation, the motivational climate and levels of commitment expected of a player.

Further unique to Woods’ study was the inclusion of demographic factors, primarily how gender impacts the experience of playing Gaelic games. The study also explored the possibility that GAA players face unique challenges that make them more susceptible to burnout than other athletes, such as the lack of a designated off-season, the fact that they are likely to represent multiple teams simultaneously, and most significantly of all, that they are amateur players who balance playing with work, study or both. All this is factored against the value Irish society places on the game that may create a sense of obligation to play.

Woods’ research with 370 people was revisited six times over two years. The results showed no difference between males and females in terms of levels of burnout, the number of hours spent training and playing or the number of teams represented.

There was a significant difference, however, in how gender impacted the experience of playing. Only 15 per cent of males felt their gender impacted their experience and within that cohort 96 per cent viewed it as being positive. In comparison, 84 per cent of females felt their gender had an impact and of that group, 94 per cent said it was felt in a negative sense. Those players who reported gender had impacted their experience showed higher levels of exhaustion burnout.

Expand Close Siobhán Woods, left, and Lucy Collins of Dublin lift the Brendan Martin Cup following the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Siobhán Woods, left, and Lucy Collins of Dublin lift the Brendan Martin Cup following the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Other findings showed that high levels of burnout are linked to increased feelings of stress in all aspects of a player’s life. Factors include too many hours committed to sport, an environment that emphasises competition and results, and feelings of having to commit due to perceived pressure from others. Contrasting lower levels of burnout correlate with older athletes, an environment that emphasises skill acquisition and self-referenced improvement, intrinsic or internal motivation and situations where a player feels valued.

That last point could be further explored by the LGFA in terms of possible interventions to stem the flow of top players to the AFLW. They could survey players to find out if they left because they felt undervalued or for other reasons, and more importantly, find out what the Association can do to ensure that the players who are still here remain.

“The big takeaway,” says Woods, “is that there are a lot of individual and team level psychological factors that we can go after to help protect against burnout without having to totally restructure a whole organisation, without having to have a specific injury prevention for football, hurling and camogie. And also understanding burnout as a concept more broadly and accepting it as being more complex, instead of just trying to play less. It is the balance of all the factors, and not just asking should it be under 17s or under 18s until the end of time.”

​In school, Woods played hockey and captained the Santa Sabina College team where her mother taught and coached, but Gaelic football was always going to be her game. She joined the Raheny club when she was five. Her dad and brother were already involved, but her twin sister wasn’t swayed by the prospect of playing with the boys’ teams, as a girls’ team had yet to be formed. “When we were five, she joined ballet and I joined football, that’s how we distinguished ourselves,” she laughs.

A talented young Woods made the Dublin academy squad aged 12 and became part of a special group of players who experienced continuous success throughout their passage to senior football, winning All-Ireland medals at under 16, minor and under 21.

She mentions in particular her friends Leah Caffrey, Sarah McCaffrey and Deirdre Murphy, who often teased her for being so consumed with what she sees as the huge honour it is to play for Dublin. “They still slag me. I was mad into it, we used to get a little strength and conditioning programme and I would do every single bit of it, I didn’t leave room for anything else. I was the 12-year-old obsessed with the whole thing.”

She and a few of her underage teammates entered the senior set-up aged just 16. “It was all-consuming at that point. It was amazing. I just loved being part of something that was that serious. Sitting beside Denise Masterson was just the best thing ever. It’s interesting how things have changed over the last few years that playing for your county may not be the best thing ever for players now.”

Woods experienced success but it was predominantly from the substitutes’ bench. “I definitely had a strange, underwhelming career,” she says. “A timespan of 12 years across multiple teams, it is rare that somebody wouldn’t actually fully break through to the extent that I never did. Before Mick [Bohan] I always featured at some point in most games, but it changed when he came in, especially in the first year. So as a whole looking back that’s a low.

“It wasn’t until 2020 when I got to the point where I was going really well under Mick Bohan. I started every league game and was finally feeling really confident and getting that positive feedback. Then Covid happened, but I stayed really fit doing my own training. We came back training, second session back, I did my ACL.”

It was a cruel blow. She was unable to return to training until May 2021 so essentially she missed two seasons and knew she was approaching the end of her inter-county career. But typically, she still had the best interests of the team at heart.

“I had put in a lot of hard years at that point and it was finally coming to it ... But for me it was so difficult to process because I was still around everyone. I was conscious of being around everyone and being injured.”

Feeling valued by her peers was an important factor in returning every year. “We were always lucky with the management but 10 times luckier with the bunch of players who were there. It wasn’t just the football, it was also the friendships. My best friends, amazing people and knowing you were valued for your contribution to the team, that was the most consistent support I felt.

“The group acknowledged the contribution of everyone, even people maybe not that well known outside the group who set standards. [It was] a special group that you are always going to want to be involved with in some capacity for as long as you can. I would never look back and say I should have been in there starting instead of someone else.”

Of course there were plenty of highs, including four All-Ireland medals, but her moment of complete euphoria with Dublin was the 2014 semi-final win against Galway that meant a first Croke Park appearance after years of disappointment. “That feeling of finally getting to the final. That idea that we were going to get to play in Croke Park. The best feeling ever and being on the team. Looking back now it was pure joy.”

​As Woods continues to build on her PhD findings, her aim is to develop tangible interventions to combat the symptoms of burnout through a post-doctoral dissertation, meaning she will move up yet another floor in DCU. Significant funding is required but she aims to begin the study regardless.

“My plan is to ultimately develop an intervention, to accompany the education piece on what burnout is – what are the symptoms, what do they look like?

“Then focus on how to develop interventions to reduce stress and develop better stress management, knowing that we can’t mitigate against stress but we can help you better manage it. And further intervention strategies to better manage the determining factors that contribute to an increase or decrease in the symptoms of burnout.”

Many of the great people of this world take their experiences, often negative ones, and use them to enact the change for future generations. Woods is doing exactly that in the same selfless and resilient way she has approached everything in her life.

Anyone who is fortunate enough to join forces with her along the way will encounter a hugely positive experience and a need to be thankful.

Siobhán Woods on ...

The 2023 season so far:

“[It’s] disappointing that so many teams seem to have regressed. You want to see the leveller as being everyone getting up to a certain high point. We talk about systems and how over-coaching of teams has had a negative impact on the entertainment factor in games for both fans and players themselves. I know because when we were winning All-Irelands there were teams who were just that good we used to have to go out and just play football. That’s why it was so good then, that you could just go out and play football and be better than everyone else from a pure footballing sense. I watched the Dublin-Cork league game this year and it reminded me of how and why the game grew such a following in those years when we were rivals because it wasn’t overly tactical it was just go, go, go. It was great to watch, it was free flowing.”

The AFLW:

“That is the root of a lot of the issues we are seeing in football at the minute. It is the biggest talent drain this sport has ever experienced, and in a sport that isn’t a men’s sport, you can’t fill the talent gaps as easily. We are at large percentages now in terms of the top level talent going. It’s now an easier decision for players to make. We are relying on an attachment to Ireland, [but] there’s not much happening here. We need an attachment to the love of a sport that doesn’t necessarily love you back in terms of what you are getting in return. And you are getting way more love when you are in Australia. All the inter-county social media channel posts during the off-season are about what is happening over there in AFLW. The players who go away are on a lot of the Lidl and LGFA campaigns. The limited media coverage that’s there, while they are so deserving and great players, if we are talking about promoting a sport at home we shouldn’t be saying look how great they are doing over there.”

The Treatment of Players:

‘You are getting no love here. Ok even for us, any sort of development we saw previously was relatively low hanging fruit. Yeah we get the gear, in Dublin we get food but still we are seeing Dublin and Meath playing a National League game in DCU ... poor venues and attendance have been the biggest issues year on year. If you add the attendance up for the whole year you might get close to the single All-Ireland final attendance. There’s no desire it seems to grow the following on the ground in terms of where the games are on, promoting the games. The venues are always going to be substandard and that’s always going to be the way of the LGFA until we merge associations. We are always going to be begging and saying thank you.”