Having toiled in the trenches of Dublin football, Siobhán Woods turned her attention to burnout

Siobhán Woods in action against Donegal in 2019. Picture by Harry Murphy Expand

Siobhán Woods in action against Donegal in 2019. Picture by Harry Murphy

Nadine Doherty

It was a breakthrough year for Dublin, and from the outside, 2017 might have appeared to be a great year for Siobhán Woods too.

She was in her final year of college, captain of DCU’s O’Connor Cup team and part of a Dublin panel edging its way to an elusive All-Ireland title after three successive final defeats. But all was not as it seemed.

