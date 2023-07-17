Hard to see why Dublin keep Ciarán Kilkenny on hold as emergency response unit comes good again for Dessie Farrell’s side

Ciarán Kilkenny started from the bench again on Saturday in Dublin's seven-point win over Monaghan in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Like a team of firefighters dealing with an emergency call, the years have informed these Dublin players how quickly the response should be. And who should lead it.

Some 59 minutes had elapsed in Saturday evening’s All-Ireland semi-final when Darren Hughes landed a perfect crossfield pass into Conor McManus’s lap.

Before he had gathered and raised his hand, you knew instinctively McManus was thinking mark. He already had all the co-ordinates measured as he stepped out in front of Mick Fitzsimons.

They’d had a great battle, 34-year-old Fitzsimons getting on top in the opening half, 35-year old McManus clawing it back after the break.

Now he had a kick to level, having closed to a point with a trademark angled chance just a minute earlier. And all of Monaghan, and every where else probably, braced for a big finish.

And then it was gone from them. Brian Fenton has been simmering under the surface of Dublin’s season. Indeed, since 2020, he has come off the plateau where he had been for his first six years, where such rarefied air is inhaled.

But over the next 15 minutes or so he took hold of this game like few players can do in these moments. Just as James McCarthy had done in the opening minutes of the second half against Mayo.

He scored two points, he sent Jack McCaffrey on his way for another, he stepped in to cut out a Jack McCarron delivery at one end and provided a link at the other for Con O’Callaghan’s sweeping pass that led to the game’s only goal.

These Dublin players, laden with all the game’s honours, clearly see reclamation of an All-Ireland title now as a measure of them, as much as anything they have achieved before.

And it’s evident in what McCarthy did the last day and Fenton did here, more even than it is in the return of Stephen Cluxton, McCaffrey or Paul Mannion.

Mannion pointed a free just after Fenton’s first and it was forced in a most Dublin way, such intense pressure being applied as Monaghan sought to clear lines that Stephen O’Hanlon was adjudged by referee Sean Hurson to have lifted clean off the ground. It was a marginal call, very marginal. But enough. It’s too often overlooked that they are hardest hitting out there. Others have a reputation for it that is not entirely merited.

“Turnovers,” bemoaned Monaghan manager Vinny Corey. “Turnovers are crucial. When you get to this level and you are in that bracket where you are playing a top-two, top-three team, you give them the ball, you are going to get punished. Dublin punished us.”

​And then there is the question of Ciarán Kilkenny, omitted from the start for the second successive big game in Croke Park, having been benched earlier in the year for the Division 2 league final against Derry.

Having hinted after the Mayo game that a shoulder injury picked up in the group stages in May might be an influencing factor, there was no such suggestion from Dublin manager Dessie Farrell this time, a “strategic perspective” referenced instead to allow for a strong finish.

“It’s something we’re trying to manage this year. It’s been Ciarán the last two games, Jack as well, Tom Lahiff, Daire Newcombe, David O’Hanlon, fellas who haven’t put a foot wrong through the National League are not getting game time either. As we keep telling everyone in our set-up, it will take all of us, not some of us,” explained Farrell.

But it will still take all of some of them. Kilkenny is not Lahiff, Newcombe or O’Hanlon. And Jack had been out of the game at this level for three seasons before his u-turn last year. An impact role is better tailored for him.

Kilkenny has been Dublin’s best player in the two seasons they haven’t been All-Ireland champions. In seasons when they were All-Ireland champions, he was close to being their best player too.

Such a sudden dip in form has not been all that evident. There may be other reasons as to why Kilkenny has found himself in this role, but the need for a strong bench? If so, why not Fenton, McCarthy or O’Callaghan, players that Kilkenny shares the same elite status as?

When Seán Bugler was withdrawn beforehand with a calf injury, it surely meant Kilkenny’s recall from the start. Instead, Paddy Small stepped up, bringing to five the number of Dublin attackers arguably more comfortable playing on the inside line. Of course, they are flexible and adaptable, but the balance without Kilkenny just feels wrong.

Having replaced Niall Scully, who had struggled with Conor McCarthy’s forward advances, on 29 minutes, it felt like Dublin had got more direction and energy with his presence.

For some of Monaghan’s veterans, leaving Croke Park on your shield after such a battle with some of the greatest players ever may be the perfect sign-off to great careers they have themselves.

McManus, Hughes and Karl O’Connell are all in their mid-30s and to have stretched their season so far will really feel like they are leaving it in a good place, but that’s if they are leaving it all.

With an Ulster title clearly within their reach, next year has got to be a temptation.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 17th July