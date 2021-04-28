| 6.7°C Dublin

Growing urban/rural divide should be central focus of any future strategic plan from the GAA

Colm Keys

Grassroots vision: GAA president Larry McCarthy. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Grassroots vision: GAA president Larry McCarthy. Photo: Sportsfile

Like any big organisation, it feels like the GAA is in a permanent state of review.

One body of work can often overlap another as was the case with the Strategic Plan 2015-2017 which ran concurrent with a more far-reaching policy document that has never seen the light of day, ‘Towards 2034  the 150th anniversary of the GAA’ that aimed to jump ahead a few years and envisage how the Association might look and what it might require when it reaches its next big landmark.

