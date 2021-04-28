Growing urban/rural divide should be central focus of any future strategic plan from the GAA

Like any big organisation, it feels like the GAA is in a permanent state of review.

One body of work can often overlap another as was the case with the Strategic Plan 2015-2017 which ran concurrent with a more far-reaching policy document that has never seen the light of day, ‘Towards 2034 – the 150th anniversary of the GAA’ that aimed to jump ahead a few years and envisage how the Association might look and what it might require when it reaches its next big landmark.

Prior to 2015-2017, there was the GAA Strategy 2009-2015 and then a mid-point for that plan incorporating 2012-2015.

So with the official announcement of the latest version which will run for five years between 2021 and 2026, it ensures that a rolling review – with implementation committees overseeing the work – will have been in place for 17 years.

While the architects of the various plans will appreciate the nuance of their work and the distinctive feel to each, the differences will be less apparent to the average reader.

They are all underpinned by many of the same pillars – better participation, better governance, better training for coaches, volunteers and administrators as well as better ways to communicate. Best practice, pathways and evaluation are all words likely to be ‘cut and pasted’ across each document. You could distill it down to being better at what you are already doing but that would be too simplistic an overview of a lot of productive work.

Looking back at the last plan, it didn’t appear to be overly ambitious from the outset but its output by the end of its term had been quite significant.

Anyone who flicks through the Talent Academy and Player Development Review Committee Report will see a significant rebalancing for the young player if it is fully acted upon in years ahead.

The headline change of the three years wasn’t enacted until the last day of John Horan’s presidency at the end of February but it has the potential to be among the most seismic if it works to plan, unravelling the county and club season entirely for players connected to both.

The plan merely promised to “review the senior inter-county championship formats and propose recommendations accordingly” but, in addition, there is a prospect of a new-look spring/summer that will be determined by the outcome of a Special Congress in the autumn.

More specific officer training, more audit and risk committees in each county, the appointment of a dedicated diversity and inclusion officer and further integration of the various strands of the GAA ‘family’ have all come out of the most recent plan, while new president Larry McCarthy’s commitment to having at least one female representative on each of the committees he appoints over the next three years was certainly a progressive development.

Some of the proposals in ‘Towards 2034’ have already been realised, such as approval for the opening of county grounds to other sports with Central Council clearance and the split season.

But there is other fertile ground to harrow. The pandemic may have reversed the trend of urbanisation and the possibility of remote working offers potential to secure some of those expected gains for rural clubs.

But there is no escaping that growing strength of urban clubs and the follow-on questions as to whether they can continue to cater for such numbers adequately.

The roll-out of a Geographic Information System, under the direction of the urban and rural committee, headed by Offaly man Colm Cummins, will help for better planning.

In tandem with that will be the ongoing issue over coaching and games development funding and how it can be more fairly appropriated. One of the appointees on the committee is the former Dublin football and hurling manager Pat Gilroy, who has already floated the prospect of a split Dublin and an amalgamation of some other counties with a view to bringing better competitiveness at inter-county level.

The challenge for most clubs, apart from revenue-raising, will always be filling officer positions but it’s getting harder and harder with increased workloads, brought about by compliance and governance measures and guidelines that have to be meticulously followed.

Donnchadh Boyle’s revealing piece in Monday’s Irish Independent about the workload of county administrators probably only scratched the surface of what lies below. Far easier to write a cheque than to commit to all those hours and stresses when there’s a systems freeze.

In February, McCarthy promised to dust down the ‘Towards 2034’ report of which he was part of and review it.

It was bold in what it imagined.

To make a real impact and be “the sort of vibrant, supportive and relevant Association that we all want it to be” as McCarthy suggested in yesterday’s press release, this latest edition may have to follow some of that path.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​