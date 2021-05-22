| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Growing goal collections of forward-thinking David Clifford and Con O’Callaghan belong in a gallery for fine art

Colm Keys

David Clifford scores Kerry's fourth goal, and his third, during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South win over Galway in Tralee. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
16 May 2021; Con O'Callaghan of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 1 match between Roscommon and Dublin at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

David Clifford scores Kerry's fourth goal, and his third, during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South win over Galway in Tralee. Photo: Sportsfile

David Clifford scores Kerry's fourth goal, and his third, during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South win over Galway in Tralee. Photo: Sportsfile

16 May 2021; Con O'Callaghan of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 1 match between Roscommon and Dublin at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

16 May 2021; Con O'Callaghan of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 1 match between Roscommon and Dublin at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

/

David Clifford scores Kerry's fourth goal, and his third, during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South win over Galway in Tralee. Photo: Sportsfile

It has the ring of a fine-art gallery about it; the Clifford/Con collection – a compendium of their greatest goals.

One is just turned 25, the other 22 and it may seem early to be tabulating their work given they are still on the lower slopes of their respective career climbs.

Most Watched

Privacy