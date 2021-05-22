Growing goal collections of forward-thinking David Clifford and Con O’Callaghan belong in a gallery for fine art

It has the ring of a fine-art gallery about it; the Clifford/Con collection – a compendium of their greatest goals.

One is just turned 25, the other 22 and it may seem early to be tabulating their work given they are still on the lower slopes of their respective career climbs.

But such is the catalogue of wondrous finishes they have produced that, in the wake of David Clifford’s hat-trick in Tralee last Saturday and ahead of their renewal in Thurles tomorrow, it seems an appropriate time to take stock of those moments, to pause and appreciate bodies of work that these two young men have produced in front of goals.

Clifford is in just his fourth season as a Kerry senior, Con O’Callaghan is into a sixth, some of which have been fragmented in the early part by his involvement with Cuala in the concluding stages of the All-Ireland club hurling championships.

But, already, the projections are that the next time a committee sits to deliberate on a team that reflects a particular era (team of the century/team of the millennium), they will be deep in those conversations.

Read More

No two players in the game have the capacity for the unexpected, the instinct to throw their trackers off the scent.

Even describing what they do, giving a name to some of the skills they can execute, can be a difficulty.

How, for instance, do you categorise that Clifford hop in the 2017 All-Ireland minor final to create his fourth goal against Derry. A ‘reverse,’ a ‘roll?’ Whatever it was, no one else saw it coming.

And O’Callaghan, with that feint that has tricked the best of them – Lee Keegan, Ronan McNamee and the four Kerry defenders in Tralee in their 2019 league meeting left rooted to the ground as he dropped the shoulder.

Or that control with one hand and deft side-foot to keep Colm Boyle at bay and evade David Clarke so early in the 2017 All-Ireland final?

Neither needs to worry about patenting, as they are unique to them and them only.

Much of Clifford’s personal highlights reel will focus on his long-range point-taking. But he has built up an eclectic mix of goals too, between club and the Kerry minors and seniors.

When he dragged back the ball, sending two opponents the wrong way in one of the Tralee goalmouths last Saturday and calmly side-footed to the net, he completed the full complement of ways he could possibly score a goal for his county senior team.

He has scored goals out of his hands off both left and right, along the ground off both right and left, batted at least one in with his hands and even converted a penalty when he stepped up to take one against Kildare in a 2018 All-Ireland qualifier.

Similarly, O’Callaghan has completed the full set, without the penalty, since his breakthrough with Dublin in 2016, his half-volley off his right foot in a 2019 league match against Roscommon and tap-in off his left against Louth in the Leinster Championship complementing his right and left combinations out of the hands and that wonderful goal from the hands in last year’s All-Ireland final.

They are different in style and build but so much of what they do is the same. They’re finishers but they routinely create goals for themselves out of nothing, that goal against Mayo last year being the perfect example in O’Callaghan’s case. His appreciation of space in that build-up to take a return pass from Niall Scully was so understated in terms of how sharp it was. It ranks right up there with the best he has produced.

How could anyone have seen a goal from where he took possession in that 2017 All-Ireland final, or that night in Tralee for the 2019 league game?

Clifford has conjured that magic too, with goals at minor and club level, less so with Kerry seniors though his 2020 league goal against Dublin was out of the O’Callaghan playbook for making the most out of a difficult situation.

They both pack power into their shots too, O’Callaghan reaching high velocity against Tyrone in 2017 and Meath in the 2019 Leinster final especially, Clifford reserving his best for back-to-back county finals in Kerry off left and right. No wonder the Kerry board has been reluctant to allow the broadcasters in!

The perception was, at least until last Saturday, that O’Callaghan is the more prolific goalscorer, using his lower centre of gravity to almost burrow beneath opponents and keep his shots lower.

Clifford hasn’t scored a goal in Kerry’s last two championship campaigns, albeit he had only one game against Cork last year. And ​in 2019 he hit 0-29, five frees, by comparison to O’Callaghan’s 4-14.

O’Callaghan has been around for longer and has operated within a better framework with leaders all around him.

From the off though, Clifford has had to be a Kerry leader, bailing them out with that dramatic late goal in Clones in their 2018 All-Ireland quarter-final, not to mention the magnificent long-range points he added that afternoon.

The argument can be made that he fluffed some of his lines against Cork in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh rain last November but he still chipped in with 0-4 (one free), and was easily Kerry’s most dangerous forward prior to Killian Spillane’s arrival.

Last Saturday he looked primed for a big season, with 3-6 giving him the fourth highest individual haul from any Kerry player in a competitive game.

O’Callaghan was much more subdued in Roscommon but Dublin are in less of a hurry than Kerry these days and his time this season will, inevitably, come.

It felt two years ago like the game was on the cusp of another era of Dublin/Kerry rivalry and as the decade rolls on, it’s sure to be more and more defined by the magic these two can conjure.

Clifford v O’Callaghan: The shoot-out

DAVID CLIFFORD’S TOP 10 GOALS

1. 2021 league v Galway - The drag back to send the goalkeeper and full-back the other way and then the composed sidefoot (right). What other Gaelic footballer would have the audacity to try it. Has to be his masterpiece to date.

2. 2020 Kerry SFC final, East Kerry v Mid Kerry - The finish off his right from 20 metres was powerful but the beauty of this goal was how he was already turning before the ball popped up into his chest, creating the angle and space for the shot.

3. 2017 All-Ireland MFC final v Derry - His name adorns this game forever and each of his four goals had something special. His last involved the most delightful bounce with his right hand to send two Derry defenders the other way and bring the ball back onto his left foot.

4. 2020 league v Dublin - At times he looked like he hadn’t full control but as he stepped inside Davy Byrne and outside Eoin Murchan to slip beneath Evan Comerford it was quite clear he was the only one who had.

5. 2016 All-Ireland MFC v Galway - Soloed 60 metres with his left foot and then despatched a shot off his right as Sean Mulker rin challenged for Kerry’s third goal.

6. 2019 Kerry SFC final v Dr Crokes - Everyone else among the 8,000 plus crowd saw the safe option, Clifford just saw a goal, a rocket off his left as he threaded his way through a forest of bodies.

7. 2018 All-Ireland quarter-final v Monaghan - Just a small window of opportunity to squeeze home a goal as he ran to pick up Kieran Donaghy’s break but Clifford exploited it for a dramatic late goal in Clones.

8. 2021 league v Galway - In its own right his second goal last weekend was a wonderful strike as he ran on to Sean O’Shea’s pass. But it was overshadowed by what happened next.

9. 2017 All-Ireland MFC v Derry - A man among boys this day, his third goal involved a catch and quick pivot to his right before driving low beneath the cover at the Davin End.

10. 2018 All-Ireland quarter-final v Galway - The game was gone past Kerry but just to serve notice of his catalogue of skills, Clifford first-timed a late goal along the ground.



Con O’Callaghan’S TOP 10 GOALS

1. 2017 All-Ireland final v Mayo - The audacity to knife through a respected defence just a minute into a game when your team is pursuing three-in-a-row must rank as his best to date. O’Callaghan had the balance to drop the ball on to the outside of his right foot for a consummate goal out of nothing.

2. 2017 All-Ireland semi-final v Tyrone - Power, poise, pace, all wrapped into one as he skipped onto a turnover more than 50 metres out and exploited the space in front of him.

3. 2020 All-Ireland final v Mayo - Another stroke of genius to identify the space to receive a return pass from Niall Scully to, once more, open a Mayo defence. A fisted goal packed a lot of power. Another goal from nothing, as good as he has scored.

4. 2019 All-Ireland semi-final v Mayo - Mayo delegated Lee Keegan for tagging duties but just after half-time O’Callaghan pushed off his marker and ran on to Ciaran Kilkenny’s pass to hammer home a game-breaking goal.

5. 2019 league v Kerry - More sublime movement as he evaded four potential tacklers to engineer a shot off his left on a night of heightened passion in Tralee.

6. 2019 Leinster final v Meath - A precursor to his subsequent (first) goal against Mayo later that summer, the finish to the corner was textbook of a game long decided when he struck it.

7. 2019 All-Ireland semi-final - His second goal within minutes of the first. With Keegan on a yellow he knew to take him on, rounded him and, head down, buried it.

8. 2019 league v Roscommon - On a miserable day, a kind break was struck on the half-volley. Clinical, most other forwards would have played safe and gathered into their hands.

9. 2014 Leinster MFC final v Kildare - Part of the early collection and a sign of what was to come as he cut in from the left and drove low past the Kildare goalkeeper. The low finish has become his trademark.

10 2017 All-Ireland U-21 final v Galway - O’Callaghan timed his run to perfection to get on the end of a great Dublin move and bat home the goal that effectively nailed down a fourth All-Ireland U-21 title in eight years.