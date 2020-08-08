Great leaders inspire by their deeds, not by their words

Sam Walker, the editor of the sports section in The Wall Street Journal, is a sporting geek. He spent years researching what makes a great team tick, going back through a century of statistics and records. He eventually settled on a list of 16 teams that were, on all logical criteria, the greatest teams in history.

Then, he set about finding the common denominator. What is the secret? What he discovered surprised him and will surprise the reader. It wasn’t that the coach was outstanding (sometimes he or she was). Or that there was a superstar player (sometimes there was). Nor was it the culture at the club or country. Nor did they have the best talent. In the end, there was only one common thread: It was that each of these great teams had a pig as its leader.

A captain with abnormal drive who didn’t care about publicity or the fans or the media. A captain who inspired not by words (none of the captains of these dynasties made motivational speeches) but by conspicuous effort, regardless of how unimportant the occasion. Or as Walker describes it, “a water-carrier”. The Captain Class is a fascinating, exhaustively researched piece of work.

One of the teams that made it into the top 16 was the New Zealand rugby team of 1986-1990, who went undefeated in 49 straight international matches, including demolishing the field at the 1987 World Cup. Their leader was the very modestly talented Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford. In an international against France in Nantes in 1986 (New Zealand had already won the series), the French were baying for blood. As the French team come down the tunnel they can be seen headbutting each other in a fury. One of them headbutts the wall until blood is flowing freely from his forehead.

Early on, Shelford was kicked in the face while on the ground, knocking out three of his teeth. He played on. Just before half-time he was knocked out cold with a diving headbutt. He came round and played on. A few minutes into the second half, he was kicked hard in the privates. Again, he played on. The tougher the game got, the more he seemed to thrive. New Zealand lost but Shelford played maniacally til the end.

Afterwards, as they trooped into the dressing room, one of his teammates said, “Holy shit, look at that.” Shelford looked down to see that his scrotum had been torn open and one of his testicles was dangling down between his legs. Asked about it years later, he said, “The doctors packed it all away and everything still works. I didn’t realise testicles were so big.” His certainly were.

The fascinating thing about this is that the game was a dead rubber. There was no trophy at stake nor did it have any impact on world rugby standings. The New Zealand team was flat. Except for Shelford. Shortly after that game, he was made captain. They didn’t lose another match until he was gone.

Read More

He was relentless in the pursuit of victory. He didn’t make speeches in the dressing room, disliked the media, did nothing glamorous on the field. What he did was shovel the shit. He made the hits on the opposition’s big players. He got the ball to the hands of the stars. He coaxed and encouraged. Most importantly, he demonstrated at all times that he was a servant of the team and of its integrity.

In a bruising 1989 test v France (is there any other kind?), his teammate Murray Pierce got a bad gash to his face that obviously needed stitching. As Pierce walks towards the sideline, Shelford can be overheard on the TV monitor ordering him back. “No medical attention for these men,” Shelford loudly tells the referee. “You’ll take the pain when you’re with the All Blacks” he says to Pierce, who goes back to his position and resumes, blood flowing down his face. Asked after the game about it, Shelford said, “He’ll survive.”

After Shelford, the wilderness, until one Richie McCaw (the son Shelford never had) was made captain in 2011 and took up where Shelford had left off. McCaw is the second All Black captain on Walker’s list of 16.

Expand Close New Zealand captain Wayne Shelford in action during a match for the NZ Maoris against the French Barbarians in November 1988 in France. (Photo by Pascal Rondeau/Allsport/Getty Images) Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp New Zealand captain Wayne Shelford in action during a match for the NZ Maoris against the French Barbarians in November 1988 in France. (Photo by Pascal Rondeau/Allsport/Getty Images)

All of the captains of these teams, most of whom you have probably never heard of unless you are a sports geek, show this same uncommon ability to play through the sort of extreme pain that would send the rest of us to the hospital.

I am reminded of McCaw playing through the latter rounds of the 2011 World Cup with a broken metatarsal in his left foot, an injury he kept secret from the team and doctors. In 2014, he broke a rib in the second Test of a three-match series against England, and played the third Test a week later. Afterwards, he said, “It was ok. I put a pad on it and that was about it.”

Linebacker Jack Lambert, the Pittsburg Steelers captain (1974-1980, winning four Super Bowls in six years), famously refused to allow the team doctors to approach him during a game, no matter how badly injured he was. Bob Millie, the team’s medic, said years later, “We knew not to approach Jack if he was injured. If we did he would scream at us not to touch him. He was the biggest intimidator on the team. He liked having blood on his uniform.”

In common with most of the elite captains, he was not particularly talented (he got B grades from the Steelers scouts on athleticism, speed, strength and agility), was small, scrawny and slow-footed. On psychological testing however, his score was off the charts. From the moment he was made captain, the Steelers were transformed, and stayed that way until the day he left.

He openly loathed the press, hated attention, was fiercely protective of his teammates but notoriously tough on them (once ordering the team’s offensive captain to go on a diet), was a social loner, trained ferociously and had insane levels of drive.

Valeri ‘The Terrible’ Vasiliev (Russian ice hockey 1980-1984) suffered a heart attack half-way through a vital world championship game against the Czechs, lay down on the ice as it took hold of his body, then went back on the ice to lead his team to a 3-1 win. He rarely spoke, did no media interviews, was utterly loyal to his teammates and like all of the other top tier captains, was not an angel.

After their shock defeat to the US in the 1980 Olympics, coach Viktor Tikhonov, who had been put in the coveted position by the Red Army’s top brass, had beseeched his players to stay united and to stick with the mantra “we lost as a team, we are all equally to blame.”

On the plane home, sitting in first class with Red Army dignitaries and government officials, Tikhonov ripped into the players, blaming their refusal to adopt his tactics and instructions. “We lost because of them,” he concluded. Unfortunately for Tikhonov, Vasiliev had been waiting to go to the toilet at the curtain between first class and where the team was sitting in economy, and heard it all.

He barrelled into first class, grabbed the coach and punched him, before grabbing him by the neck and threatening to throw him out the window.

The following year, he was appointed captain and the rest is history, including an 8-1 win over Wayne Gretzky’s star-studded Canadians. Vasiliev eventually lost the captaincy in 1984 after a Soviet official asked him to provide regular reports on his teammates and whether they had shown any anti-Soviet tendencies. Vasiliev punched the little shit and walked out.

In the fifth game of the 1991 first round series against the Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics’ Larry Bird, their leader, dived for a ball and smashed his face badly off the parquet flooring, suffering a blow-out fracture of the cheekbone. He was led off the court, clearly dazed and the Celtics’ hopes seemed to go up in smoke.

Expand Close Forward Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics stands on the court during a game. Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Forward Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics stands on the court during a game.

Five minutes later, he came back on and with his face distorted and heavily swollen, led the Celtics to an incredible win, scoring 32 points. When the Celtics’ players turned up to training, Bird was already there, doing laps or shooting three-pointers.

They went to the well because they saw their leader doing it. The great Barcelona team of 2008-13 also makes the list. During this period they won 92 per cent of their matches. Their captain was . . . Can you even remember? Carlos Puyol. He was a moderately skilled player, who regularly played through injury.

He broke his cheekbone and played through it. The physios at Barcelona made him a mask. In a La Liga game in 1992, he was badly cut and raced to the sideline, grabbed the staple gun and looked as though he was about to stitch himself until the doctor intervened and did the job for him. Puyol ran straight back on and afterwards described the incident as “nothing.”

A few weeks ago I told the story about Peter Canavan in an All-Ireland quarter-final against Fermanagh, berating Owen Mulligan in the changing room afterwards because Mulligan had opted for a point when Canavan was at the far post waiting to palm the ball to the empty net.

Tyrone were 18 points ahead at the time. Mulligan was shocked as Canavan roared at him. “What the f**k are you playing at? If the goal is on, give the ball. Don’t ever do that again.” Mulligan didn’t. Tyrone would never have won the All-Ireland without Canavan. Mickey Harte knew that, even playing him on one leg in the 2003 final. Similarly, Puyol, Shelford and all the others had a demoniac will to win regardless of how unimportant a game was.

Derry captain Henry Downey had this quality, as did his partner Johnny McGurk. In Johnny’s case it was a McGurk family trait. Once, in a ferocious hurling championship game between ourselves and Lavey around 1992, his brother Colm — all 5’ 5” of him — began the game by lashing Brian McGilligan across the knees with his hurl. McGilligan roared in pain and battle was engaged.

Expand Close Former Derry captain Henry Downey SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Derry captain Henry Downey

Just before half-time, Colm put his hand up for a ball and McGilligan lowered the blade, sweeping his hand and breaking four of Colm’s fingers. Colm got into the big man’s face swearing and spitting, eyes blazing with fury. After the melee, the half-time whistle. When McGilligan went to take his place for the second half, there was Colm waiting for him, a bandage wrapped around his broken hand.

Once, when Johnny had retired, I was playing in a league game against Lavey over there. I lobbed the ’keeper, stopped to remind him of how ridiculous it was of him to dive low when I was clearly intending the lob and tousled his hair as he got himself off the floor. Just as I turned, I got hit in the face with a handful of sand, blinding me. It was Johnny, screaming at me and ready to fight. We are very good friends and yet when we talked about it on the phone a few days ago he said, “I would do the same again you Dungiven prick.”

Johnny and Henry were the dogs of war of Lavey and Derry, driving both to All-Irelands and many other titles. Relentless, unreasonable, uninterested in the media or their reputations, possessing unfillable souls. Without them we would not have won what we did.

Downey was relentless, rejecting bullshit in all its forms and inspiring us to go beyond our comfort zones simply by seeing him doing it session after session, game after game. He punched me once at the end of a Lavey-Dungiven spectacular in 1992. We had the game won and as I stood up, blood gushing down from my nose, I held the ball aloft in my arms to the crowd to a bloodcurdling roar from the Dungiven faithful. I had been grandstanding, and Henry was not impressed.

A few years later, in Henry’s bar, a fellow came over to me and started berating me aggressively. In an instant, Henry had him in a headlock, before frogmarching him impolitely out the door. If anyone was going to punch me, it would be Henry.

Bill Russell captained the fabled Boston Celtics of 1956 to 1969, during which they won 11 NBA championships in 13 sessions, including eight in a row. Russell almost didn’t make it to the pros, so limited were his skills. Before he arrived, the Celtics hadn’t won a single title. They had no superstars. None of their players during the run even finished in the top ten scorers. During the streak, they played in ten deciding game sevens and won all of them. For 13 years, they dominated the game like never before or since. Russell — who wasn’t a scorer (averaging 15 points per game), despised the media, intensely disliked the Boston fans (who had a well deserved reputation for racism), wasn’t eloquent, never gave team talks and concentrated on defending and rebounding — retired in 1969. The Celtics promptly collapsed.

Players respond not to speeches from the manager, but to what they see and feel from the team leader. Down would never have won their 1991 and ’94 All-Irelands had it not been for ‘Wee’ James McCartan, who pulled them through when they were most at peril. In the 1994 game against us they were gone and it was he who turned the game with that impossible score. He was, like the great leaders, relentless. He told me, “Every team talk we had, Pete went out and then the real meeting started.”

In that Down team’s case it was a partnership. The captain was DJ Kane, who had a blonde perm like Dolly Parton, which is where the similarities ended. DJ was a snarling, furious presence on the field, with a competitive instinct that was off the charts. Once, in a pub in Boston, DJ, who was well oiled after a day’s drinking, bet an athletic looking black man $100 that he could beat him in a sprint. Out they went into the street and when DJ lost, he shouted “again, again.”

He was a controversial choice since he was regularly sent off, didn’t conform to the idea of a well-loved, well-behaved captain, had run-ins with most of his teammates at club level and generally didn’t give a damn what they or anyone else thought of him. As he bellowed to his teammates after Pete McGrath had finished his decorous pre-match team talk at the 1994 final and left the changing room, “Boys never mind that shite, there’s f**k all for losers.”

One thing that emerges is that motivational team talks are worthless. Pep Guardiola rarely even enters his team dressing room before a game. Jim Gavin doesn’t give a talk. The steward who has guarded the Dublin dressing room door for the last decade on finals day, told me once, “I never once heard raised voices or a speech.

It’s like listening to people chatting in an office.” Like all of the great teams, the team solves the problem on the field and at half-time, perhaps sometimes with some insightful assistance from the coach. As the very shy Larry Bird used to say to the coach, “Trust us. We’ll get the job done.”

We see the same thing in Stephen Cluxton. He dislikes the media and personal attention, is a bullshit-free zone, trains harder than his teammates, shies away from speeches and leads only by example. After their breakthrough win in 2011, when he had nailed the winning free, he went straight into the changing room and sat alone as the team did their victory laps. The following morning, he was back in school teaching.

For me, the most striking example of the theory is the Michael Jordan story. For his first six years with the Chicago Bulls, the greatest player in the history of basketball was the superstar who won nothing. Not even near it. They didn’t reach a single NBA finals. Then, a mediocre, veteran centre called Bill Cartwright arrived.

Clumsy, unflashy, a workaholic on court, with severe knee problems, a hatred of the media and a reputation for saying nothing, Jordan at first despised him, taunting him for his lack of ability, mocking his playing style and suggesting he should retire. Cartwright’s problem was what he called “Michaelball.” Everybody was subservient to Michael, Michael took all the shots, called all the plays, and there was no real team. The tension simmered away until Phil Jackson made Cartwright co-captain with Michael and they began to play as a team. Suddenly, the Bulls had their water-carrier. The rest is history. Later, Jordan said, “Bill made the difference”.

The secret to winning is not what you think it is. There is no pat formula to achieve it. No sports guru can transform you into winners. No superstar will lead you there. Motivational speeches are a waste of breath.

Simple as it may seem, you need to find a pig.