Great leaders inspire by their deeds, not by their words

Joe Brolly

All the successful teams have had a captain who prefers action to motivational speeches

Peter Canavan collects the Sam Maguire in 2003. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Peter Canavan collects the Sam Maguire in 2003. Photo: Sportsfile

Sam Walker, the editor of the sports section in The Wall Street Journal, is a sporting geek. He spent years researching what makes a great team tick, going back through a century of statistics and records. He eventually settled on a list of 16 teams that were, on all logical criteria, the greatest teams in history.

Then, he set about finding the common denominator. What is the secret? What he discovered surprised him and will surprise the reader. It wasn’t that the coach was outstanding (sometimes he or she was). Or that there was a superstar player (sometimes there was). Nor was it the culture at the club or country. Nor did they have the best talent. In the end, there was only one common thread: It was that each of these great teams had a pig as its leader.

A captain with abnormal drive who didn’t care about publicity or the fans or the media. A captain who inspired not by words (none of the captains of these dynasties made motivational speeches) but by conspicuous effort, regardless of how unimportant the occasion. Or as Walker describes it, “a water-carrier”. The Captain Class is a fascinating, exhaustively researched piece of work.

