Grave idea: GAA club raffles 'priceless' plot for two

A GAA club has come up with a novel way of paying off the last of a €1.5m "debt" - by raffling a "priceless" graveyard plot for two.

A GAA club has come up with a novel way of paying off the last of a €1.5m "debt" - by raffling a "priceless" graveyard plot for two.

Corduff Gaels are holding a raffle tomorrow in Nuremore Hotel, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, where they'll auction the "graveyard plot for two of your choice in Corduff or Raferagh Cemetery".

Other prizes include VIP All-Ireland football tickets and two Six Nations tickets to the Ireland-England game on February 2. Seamus McEnaney, chair of the club, said the double grave was "priceless because you can't buy a plot here in the village before someone passes away.

"And, inevitably, death will come to us all, so this is a really priceless prize."

The club came up with the macabre idea after Mr McEnaney's sister, Bernadette Walsh, felt advertising a plot in the village "where graves can't be pre-bought" would provide a big pull to local people. The club are holding the raffle to pay off the last €50,000 they owe after developing a complex and pitches in 2003 which cost the team €1.5m in total.

"We are from a small, rural club in Co Monaghan, we built a state-of-the-art complex and we have fundraised in so many ways and this is our last bit of debt to clear," Mr McEnaney said.

"At a club meeting we talked about getting something different in the raffle for the club and my sister Bernadette came up with the idea. We thought about it and realised that this is indeed unique to our community, we have a choice of two chapels and two cemeteries and you can't pick your plot in either cemetery, until after someone dies."

Irish Independent