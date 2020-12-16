GPA/WGPA merger will help funding parity aim and eventually integration

The merging of the Gaelic Players Association and Women's Gaelic Players Association, following near-unanimous approval at separate extraordinary general meetings on Monday, will strengthen the case for parity in State financial support for male and female inter-county players.

Speaking at a briefing to expand on the practicalities of the new union, GPA chief executive Paul Flynn and WGPA chairperson Maria Kinsella agreed that pursuit of parity would be a priority for the new national executive committee in the new year.

Kinsella outlined that while male GAA players benefit from an annual €3 million contribution from the Government, it's €700,000 for their female counterparts. The new association, which will be branded in the new year, will seek increased funding rather than an equal division of what's being given already.

"Over the last few weeks, the inequality in Government funding has been highlighted. This isn't about females coming into a new, combined association looking to take away the pot that has already been there for the male player," said Carlow footballer Kinsella. "That has been well-earned and established over a longer time period. We want to see equal funding, on a parity basis, on a per-head basis from the Government. So we want to see increased funding from the Government and there is potential for some of that to go towards some of the financial burden placed on female players."

An Oireachtas Committee on sport is currently examining the funding disparity and Kinsella said she looked forward to contributing to that report.

Flynn feels the role that players have played in society in 2020 will help the case. "It's a very unique year because of Covid and the impact it has had on society. You can add an extra facet to the funding, the positive psychological impact both our female and male players have had on society. In the midst of a global pandemic, we have managed to pull off extraordinary seasons.

"I'm looking forward also to contributing to that review and hoping that we can increase the pot for all players and that the Government do recognise the special contribution players have made to what has been a very challenging year for the world."

Mileage for female GAA players is another consideration that a new executive will devise a strategy for. "On the WGPA 'Level The Field' report which we launched in October, it highlighted that 93pc of female players don't get travel expenses. That's a key strategic aim, but it's going to be up to the new NEC to define what the new strategy is for both male and female players."

On the issue of integration of the LGFA and Camogie Association into the GAA, Flynn was more circumspect, saying it was something they couldn't control. Describing the merger as a "positive step" and the "start of the journey, not the destination", Flynn felt the coming together of the three national governing bodies would also be a "positive step".

"I have lived through a career whereby I have watched my wife (former Dublin footballer Fiona Hudson) get less than I have got right through my career, but putting in the same effort.

"It just isn't right. Look, it's not accepted any more. We have stated in our new constitution that it is about promoting gender equality and working towards equal investment.

"That remains one of our objectives and one of our goals and I do feel it would be a very positive step for society and also for sport if the GAA were to come together, three associations in one, but, as I said, this is about a positive step in our journey and what is in our control."

A new NEC will decide on a strategy to bridge the funding gaps with State money, but for the last few years both associations have been working together on initiatives like the Madden Leadership Programme and that will intensify now. Through its 'Le Chéile' vehicle, the GPA partners the GAA on a number of commercial partnerships, the PwC All-Stars being one, and that too could come into the domain of a new association.

"The Madden Leadership Programme, which is run in collaboration with one another, the programme wouldn't work if it was just one or the other, I don't believe," said Flynn. "And the value is in the diversity of thinking and really being challenged and the experience that it presented. Over the last number of months and the last year, we have endeavoured to run more and more joint programmes, joint initiatives. That's going to continue and grow."

The WGPA have one full-time staff member, former Tyrone player Gemma Begley.