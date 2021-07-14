GPA will return to US fundraising after missing out on €400k in 2020

Head of finances and operations, Ciarán Barr, denied that the fundraising was impacting adversely on GAA units there

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) intends to resume fundraising activities in the US once full international travel returns, a revenue stream which dried up last year due to Covid.

Speaking at an online press event yesterday, head of finances and operations, Ciarán Barr denied that the fundraising was impacting adversely on GAA units there.

In April, New York GAA chair Joan Henchy hit out at counties who were using the US as a cash cow, with the GPA also in her crosshairs. But Barr said that the GPA was operating in a “different sphere”.

He said the GPA targeted a “different audience” that “goes beyond the Irish that are playing the games in those cities.”

“I think sometimes there is an overlapping of them, which isn’t quite the case, and I think they are not completely two different pools of people, and therefore two different pools of resources, but there is a certain amount distinct to each group and the GPA has tried to help the local Association in each of those cities, as well as then maybe tap into a corporate audience that wouldn’t naturally be an audience that would look at local GAA games.”

Speaking of a loss of “€300,000 or €400,000” from fundraising income the US, Barr admitted that it would leave “a significant hole” in revenue, which was down by 15 per cent with Covid impacting.

“If you can go back through our accounts, €7m is what we have as a revenue, €3m of that is from government funding and the rest of it then is a combination of the GAA directly, Le Chéile - which is our commercial joint venture with the GAA - and then our fundraising.

“So it’s a significant part, but it’s not the major part of what we do. Because of the uncertainty of fundraising activity in 2020, we had to manage our cash very prudently in 2020.