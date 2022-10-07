GPA to table motion to review sourcing standards for all gear and equipment

The Gaelic Players Association's annual general meeting in Portlaoise tomorrow will discuss a motion from Wexford ladies football captain Roisin Murphy calling on the three GAA associations to review sourcing standards for all gear and equipment used for the purposes of any activity related to the inter-county game.

The motion has been tabled with a view to moving to manufacturers implementing sustainable sourcing guarantees around fabric and carbon footprint and that do not involve child or forced labour in its supply chains.

The motion is one of six which is down for discussion. The other five come from the GPA's national executive.

One calls for the ringfencing and distribution of any 2021 surplus in the accounts to female and vulnerable member initiatives that would support players most in need.

The motion considers that as there is no funding for female players from their national governing bodies in 2022 and there were no charter provisions for expenses as there are from the GAA.

The GPA's executive are also calling for the creation of a chief medical officer position within the three main Gaelic games associations so that player welfare oversight could be centralised and a minimum standard of care could apply across all codes, ages and counties.

A move to increase the numbers on the national executive from 16 to 20 has also been flagged.