GPA suspend ban on match day interviews after ‘constructive and positive’ talks with GAA on mileage issue

The Gaelic Players Association has suspended the removal of match day cooperation with broadcasters following "constructive and positive" talks with the GAA over the ongoing mileage payment issue.

The GPA and GAA had their latest meeting yesterday to resolve the impasse over the GAA's decision to limit the number of weekly training sessions/matches to four that it will subsidise mileage for.

As it stands the GAA at central level pays 18 cent of the 65 cent that players are entitled to. But if the number of weekly sessions extends beyond four, it is down to the counties themselves to make a full payment or negotiate a 'local' agreement.

The GPA wants the limit to be removed so that all players are treated equally in the knowledge that some counties are better resourced than others.

It has led to a withdrawal on match days of player availability to the GAA's broadcast partners though some players have spoken when they have been in receipt of 'man of the match' awards.

But the positive nature of the talks has led to a potential breakthrough with the GPA informing their members later today of a change in policy "as a gesture of goodwill." A final resolution has yet to be agreed.

"We have engaged in a series of meetings with the GAA regarding the dispute over your expenses," a note to players read.

"Discussions have been constructive and positive. In recognition of this and as a gesture of goodwill on behalf of players as we seek to finalise a resolution, the player protest which focussed on the removal of cooperation with post match broadcast interviews has now been suspended."