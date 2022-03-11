Negotiations between Croke Park and the GPA over a new players charter appear to have completely broken down.

Communication sent from the Gaelic Players Association to its members today, seen by Independent.ie, has spelled out the extent of the impasse.

In a hard-hitting message from chief executive Tom Parsons, the GPA reveals why the “majority” of inter-county players have not received any expenses since they resumed collective training last December.

He outlines how a previous charter for the 2020 and 2021 seasons had seen players receive a reduced mileage rate of 50 cent (down from the pre-pandemic rate of 65c) because of the financial ramifications of Covid-19.

However, this had been agreed “in good faith” with the GAA on the basis that a return to normality would see a return to the 2019 charter provisions “at a minimum”.

“The GPA is extremely disappointed that the GAA’s position at the start of 2022 was to continue with the cost-saving mechanisms, i.e. players to receive a reduced mileage rate of 50c and to continue to cap players to be only permitted to claim expenses for three sessions per week, resulting in all other scheduled sessions being at the cost of players,” Parsons writes in today’s missive.

The former Mayo star declares that there “needs to be a complete reset by the GAA when it comes to the respect shown to inter-county players.”

And his message concludes with a warning that “until every player is paid their expenses for all collective sessions, there will be action by players in response”, although he declines to state what that action might entail.

The full communication from Parsons to GPA members reads as follows: “I wanted to provide you with an update regarding the player charter for 2022 and why the majority of players have not received a reimbursement of your expenses since the return to collective training on December 8th 221.

“As has been communicated with all our squad reps to date, the GPA has been in negotiations with the GAA since before Christmas to agree the 2022 player charter provisions. The GPA’s minimum position is that there should be full reinstatement of the provisions of the charter which was in place pre-Covid.

“Let me provide some context of this position to you.

“The GPA accepted a reduction in the player charter provisions for the 2020 and 2021 season around travel expenses, gear, footwear, etc, given the uncertain financial position of the GAA during Covid-19 while attendances and gate receipts were severely impacted. The GPA agreed to this in good faith with the GAA on the basis that a return to normality would see a reinstatement of the 2019 charter provisions at a minimum.

“The GPA is extremely disappointed that the GAA’s position at the start of 2022 was to continue with the cost-saving mechanisms, i.e. players to receive a reduced mileage rate of 50c and to continue to cap players to be only permitted to claim expenses for three sessions per week, resulting in all other scheduled sessions being at the cost of players.

“Our data shows that players’ mileage expenses since 2020 has been reduced by 40pc per player on average, and for the GAA to propose to continue that reduction in 2022 gives an insight to how players are viewed. During the negotiation process and regardless of an agreed charter, we have on numerous occasions asked the GAA to play the ‘out of pocket’ travel expenses for collective training sessions to players.

“Three months later, and the vast majority of players have still not been paid expenses, the latest proposal by the GAA for the 2022 charter still sees a cap placed on the number of sessions a player can claim per week, and the GAA suggest to move negotiations above that cap to the players and their county boards locally. The GPA believes this is unfair, and against the spirit of the charter which is to set out minimum and equal standards of provisions for all counties and all players.

“It is both surprising and disappointing that the GAA have arrived at this position given the latest publication of the GAA’s financial performance whereby a healthy surplus has been reported both centrally and with the vast majority of county boards around the country.

“We believe inter-county players have been more than reasonable over the past two years, playing a leading role in accepting concessions on charter provisions during the Covid-19 pandemic. This despite the fact that inter-county players all over the country continued to play and train in the highest level of risk to ensure competitions continued and the spirits of the nation were lifted from the challenges faced by Covid-19.

“Furthermore, it was frustrating that players were not consulted with increasing the number of commercial sponsors on the player jerseys for 2022. This additional commercial revenue generated by the GAA on jerseys has not been considered in the GAA’s position to reduce the cost of reimbursement to players. The players were not consulted throughout the process to change to the jersey sleeve and now want the right of consultation as to how players are exploited commercially.

“These events and proposals by the GAA have been carried out during a time when the cost of living and travel are at a level not seen in generations, are completely unfair, unreasonable and cannot be accepted.

“We appreciate the huge level of frustration among players regarding non-payment of expenses since December 2021, and we hope this note provides some context on the situation. The GPA’s position is that there needs to be a complete reset by the GAA when it comes to the respect shown to inter-county players.

“We will continue to consult with all GPA squad reps and captains this week to consider next steps in this regard. The GPA will be undertaking a detailed cultural audit of the inter-county playing environment, and we demand that all players are paid the expenses incurred for all collective training sessions with immediate effect. Until every player is paid their expenses for all collective sessions, there will be action by players in response.”