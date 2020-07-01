GPA renew call for GAA to restore injury fund for inter-county training before September deadline

GPA CEO Paul Flynn, right, and GPA Chairman Séamus Hickey during the GAA Annual Congress 2020 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Gaelic Players Association has stepped up its call to restore the GAA's Injury Benefit Scheme to cover any inter-county training session that takes place prior to the September 14 date that has been provided for in the return to play roadmap.

However, the players' body specifies that only in the event of such a training session being sanctioned by the relevant county board, should the injury fund apply.

The GPA outline that "for complete clarity there should be no collective inter-county training prior to September 14th."

But their statement adds that "it would be highly negligent of us, and utterly wrong, as the body charged with looking after inter-county player welfare, not to seek to have any such training covered by the GAA Injury Benefit Scheme, should these sessions be sanctioned by their respective counties.

"It is the role of each county board to ensure that these training sessions are not sanctioned prior to the agreed dates."

The contradiction is that no such sessions can be sanctioned by a county board, even though the GAA has said no sanction will apply for those counties that continue to act in defiance of the roadmap and its September 14 inter-county training date.

The GPA say they have issued this statement because of the "sustained negative discourse surrounding inter-county players."

That "discourse" has been triggered by the insistence of a few inter-county teams who continue to train into July, even though the league doesn't resume for some three-and-a-half months.

The GPA says it feels common sense should prevail and players whose clubs are out of the championship prior to September 14 should be allowed to engage in inter-county training.

"We presented this viewpoint to the Covid-19 Advisory Committee and the GAA’s Central Competition’s Control Committee (Friday, June 19th) and it is something that we will continue to work towards.

"It should be noted that in the midst of the negative discourse surrounding ‘club v county’, inter-county players are incredibly proud and passionate to represent their communities; as a player it has always been club and county, not club v county. "

They have also re-emphasised that the inter-county game needs to be respected.

"The health of the inter-county game remains a vital component of the GAA’s success. It is vital in terms of showcasing our games and in providing an arena for the sports’ highest performers. It is also essential in terms of the unifying effect it has on clubs and communities and the sense of pride in place if offers. It is loved by GAA fans up and down the country and further afield and needs to be respected."

