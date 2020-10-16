GPA propose use of 'safest venues' and Covid protocol changes for inter-county season to proceed

The GPA have requested that the GAA move fixtures away from Covid-19 hotspots as the 2020 Championships hang by a thread.

The players’ body this evening gave their backing to the inter-county season going ahead “subject to additional safeguards and supports for the welfare of its members.”

That includes the "use of the safest venue for games (location and facilities)" for games.

The GPA have also called on the GAA to introduce stronger testing protocols and adhere to stricter compliance and oversight of Covid-19 protocols.

As the government mulls over NPHET’s advice to put the country on level 5 restrictions, the GPA’s National Executive Committee have voted “unanimously” to proceed.

However, just over half of GPA members surveyed are happy to to play in the current circumstances.

A vote of players, which had a 76% response rate in 48 hours (some 1,695 members) showed that only 52% of inter-county hurlers and footballers want to proceed with the season.

Some 24% of respondents said they did not wish to play in the remaining rounds of the 2020 League/Championship while the same figure said they wished to play “only if the implementation of the Covid-19 protocols is improved.”

A statement from the players’ body revealed: "The GPA’s NEC have also been mandated by players (86%) to make further decisions regarding the continuation of the season."

GPA CEO Paul Flynn said: "We are deeply concerned about our member's welfare given the ongoing developments nationwide.

"The clear message from our members is we need to strengthen the protocols to protect the welfare of the players, their families and their communities.

"We also need to respect the decision of players who opt out of the 2020 season."

Longford's request to have their Allianz Football League Division Three game moved out of Celtic Park was yesterday turned down by the GAA's Central Competition Controls Committee.

The request was made earlier this week out of concern over the rising number of Covid cases in the Derry City area.

Online Editors