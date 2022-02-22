Matthew O’Hanlon sets out a typical night travelling down from his Dublin base to Wexford for training. He’s 11 years an inter-county player and in that time he has come to take a lot for granted.

“I drive down, there is a physio there to assess me if I have an injury. There is a doctor there if I am not feeling well. I have access to four fully floodlit pitches, I do my training in a high-quality environment. There is a gym there,” he outlines.

“After training I get a hot shower. I get my hot meal, I pick up my bag of food which is part of the nutritional allowance. I get back in my car, go back to Dublin and I get paid mileage on that.

“Not only that but I know exactly where I am training every night, I know exactly where I am playing and the reality is that isn’t the same for Niamh (Kilkenny) and Gemma (Begley) and the rest of the ladies games. It’s not right.”

O’Hanlon, as co-chair of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) with Maria Kinsella, is sitting at a top table in a Dublin hotel along with Niamh Kilkenny, the Galway camogie player, and Gemma Begley, the former Tyrone footballer now the GPA’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion manager.

GPA chief executive Tom Parsons and current Tyrone footballer Conor Meyler are also there to set out the case for the GPA’s motion to GAA Congress on Saturday seeking the association to “prioritise integration with the LGFA and Camogie Association in order to jointly ensure equal investment, recognition and opportunity for all genders to play all sports in the Gaelic games family.”

Parsons says the GPA, who themselves integrated with the WGPA in late 2020, will be “relentless” in their pursuit of it. To date, the process has been slow. First floated in 2003, when Seán Kelly took over as president, it has been explored more vigorously by successive presidents with Liam O’Neill expressing particular disappointment that he failed to get a merger over the line late in his term in 2015. Closer co-operation, heads of agreements and memorandums of understanding have all been agreed and prepared but formal integration remains a distant aspiration.

Pointedly, in a slide presentation yesterday, the GPA cited LGFA reluctance in 2015. Saturday’s motion is likely to be adopted as a recommendation and with the five-year Strategic Plan, under the guidance of GAA president Larry McCarthy, expected to major heavily on the topic, it will have prominence. But the GPA have made it clear that they want expediency on the matter.

“The only difference is that the ambitions from players is for 12-18 months whereas the national governing bodies see it as a much longer journey,” said Parsons. “The environment is changing. People’s perspectives are changing. I feel there is a long-term vision for integration and those sentiments of things like 10 years (for full integration) have been echoed to me on numerous occasions by both the LGFA and the Camogie Association.”

O’Hanlon says by forcing the issue now, they will see what the obstacles are. “If you were to recreate the GAA today, it would be created as one organisation. So I think by forcing this issue we will find out what the real resistance is, and once we know it we can start addressing those barriers and overcome them to create the new association that we want.”

But what would that association look like beyond the pillar of equality. How would it work?

The GPA see countless opportunities, among them rotating presidents or co-presidents similar to the current GPA model.

“The consideration given to that is visibility and representation. The more you can ensure that females feel comfortable in this process and it’s not going to be 10 consecutive male presidents over the next 30 years. That’s the barrier that you try to overcome,” says Begley.

And with the Government mandating 40 per cent gender representation on the executive boards of all NGBs, she believes it will take it a big step closer anyway.

But on commercial matters and fixtures issues they also see one.

“At a practical level I don’t understand how there isn’t one master fixtures list that contains all male and female inter-county games,” says O’Hanlon. “Niamh mentioned that they (Galway) are playing Down this weekend and they don’t know where the venue is. I know where I am playing all of my games this year. I can make a plan. Female players don’t have that and that comes down to lack of facilities.”

And he sees a commercial reality about a merger that a slow pace doesn’t chime with. “Multinational companies that are backing Gaelic games, they will want to back male and females equally. And if they find they are only backing the male side, that support will decrease. Policies are now in place in multinationals in terms of how they can sponsor teams and what they can do. It’s the ethical decisions they make to ensure it is done at an equal level.”

Begley sees greater purchasing power and collective bargaining around gear and services improved by having 124 squads as opposed to 67.

Meyler feels males have to take the lead on the issue. “We need a lot more men stepping up and starting to ask that question. Sport is a lens through which we can look at society and society is moving with equality and the Gaelic games family is behind,” he said.

“This is bigger than inter-county players. It’s about where we want the GAA to be. It’s the biggest sporting and cultural organisation in the country and the GAA that we want to create is one that is first and foremost equal but also inclusive regardless of religion, gender, demographic, background, sexual orientation,” added Meyler.

“I think we set the precedent at the top and that will filter to the bottom as well, that if women know that they are valued within the organisation, it gives confidence.

“And confidence is probably the biggest reason that there is a lack of females involved in ladies’ sides than in the men’s. Look at coaching. Women nearly feel like sometimes they have to prove themselves more to get into the same position, which shouldn’t be the case.”

Parsons feels the GAA can continue to lead the way and assuage any fears the other two organisations have over being consumed by the bigger organisation and losing their respective voices.

“The GAA do have a responsibility to find out the concerns and alleviate them, that it becomes a no-brainer, and only an opportunity for growth upon integration.

“From my perspective, I do feel the LGFA and the Camogie Association should be knocking the door down for this motion, because if you read it, it’s not just calling for integration, it’s calling for equal investment, recognition and opportunity for boys and girls, men and women.”