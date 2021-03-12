GPA give members three scenarios for county season

The Gaelic Players Association has presented three potential scenarios for its membership to weigh up with a view to how the 2021 inter-county GAA season might roll out.

The GPA is this week canvassing its membership through its network of squad representatives on a broad range of issues, from the format of the competitions to the scheduling, and the willingness to accept more cuts on mileage and gear allowances.

It is hoped that the information will provide the background for a presentation to the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) which, the GPA outline in their communication to members, will meet early next week on 2021 matters.

The three format scenarios suggested are a reduced league (three to five rounds), followed by a knock-out championship. Alternatively, they have asked the membership for views on no league followed by a knock-out championship (minimum one game) and no league followed by a championship, based on the provincial championships and qualifiers which would provide a minimum of two games.

The GPA is also canvassing opinion on scheduling and whether players want a county season to run straight through, followed by a club season, or if they would be open to two inter-county windows, either side of a club season at the height of the summer, provided public health conditions allow club activity to resume.

Alternatively, they are being asked if a club season-first approach with all inter-county activity at the back end of the year would be acceptable but with no view on when clubs might be permitted to return to action, that’s an unlikely scenario.

Other questions asked include opinion around promotion and relegation from truncated league divisions and how important the completion of a tier two competition in football this summer, Tailteann Cup, will be.

The GAA is likely to retain the proposed league format which sees divisions split into two groups based on geography.

Questions on the squad charter focus on a willingness for further compromise on mileage, gear and footwear given the reality that there are little or no gate revenues expected in 2021.

The GPA, headed by Tom Parsons, has advised members that it will ask the GAA for clarity on the season in the belief that waiting for a Government announcement on April 4 “will be too late.” It is hoped that responses will be gathered through squad representatives over the weekend and conveyed to Croke Park prior to their CCCC’s next meeting.

The general feeling among players is that a full inter-county season prior to a club season is more preferable but opinion on the competition structures varies. But the importance of the league is likely to be stressed by lower tier counties, especially in football.

It is expected that ladies footballers and camogie players will be canvassed for opinion in the coming weeks.

