GPA ‘delighted that there will be no meaningful financial impact’ should Proposal B be backed

The Gaelic Players Association has welcomed the GAA's financial projections around two proposals heading for a Special Congress next week, noting that with "no meaningful financial impact" the decision can now be based around "fairness" alone.

Last night the GAA made a presentation to county treasurers, projecting that proposal B, or motion 19 as it will be formally known as, that would see a league as championship with the provincial championships moving to a round robin springtime competition, would raise less revenue than what was in place prior to 2018.

Officials estimate that it would be the option that would generate least revenue with the status quo, qualifiers, knock-out quarter-finals and a Tailteann Cup element generating the most, €19.6m, some €800,000 more than Proposal B. Proposal A, four provincial groups of eight playing on a round robin basis, comes in between that.

"The Gaelic Players Association are delighted that the GAA has confirmed that there will be no meaningful financial impact should Proposal B be backed at Special Congress, with only a 4.1 per cent difference between any eventuality using the GAA's surprisingly conservative attendance figures," a statement read.

"Given that this has been a concern expressed, we’re happy to see it now clarified as it should put delegates’ minds at ease on this matter," it added.

Read More

"The decision can now be made solely on the widely acknowledged need for change, fairness to all counties and the development of players and counties across the country."

Some treasurers at last night's meeting expressed concerns around the vacuum of information around figures that there has been from Croke Park with next week's vote looming.

Into that vacuum stepped one of the Task Force members, Conor O'Donoghue, earlier this week with his projections, based on a set of assumptions around crowds at Division One games being equitable to 'super eight' games in 2018 and 2019, coming in at a windfall of €10m.

GAA officials contested these assumptions at Thursday night's meeting and while they were on the optimistic side the GAA's own figures seem conservative with Division One football league attendances as a benchmark.