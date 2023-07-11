GPA claim GAA blocked All-Ireland semi-final teams from showing support for camogie and ladies football protest

The Gaelic Players Association chief executive Tom Parsons has told his membership in a communication that the All-Ireland hurling semi-final teams were denied an opportunity by GAA leadership to display a #UnitedForEquality banner in front of their team photographs over the weekend.

In the communication Parsons told members that "following calls from GAA leadership to county boards, an intervention was made to prevent this simple show of solidarity."

He added that this was because they are "clearly fearful of you, using your collective voice in support of your female colleagues."

The GPA has been active in lobbying the three organisations, GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association to come together and establish a player charter for the female athletes for 2024.

Integration talks, under the direction of former President Mary McAleese, have been ongoing but the GPA and its membership, male and female, want a charter that guarantees adequate medical, gym, nutrition and travel expenses in time for next season, irrespective of the talks.

A GAA spokesman has however denied that the teams were blocked from displaying the banner, adding that there was no intervention from leadership and no request to anyone else to do it on their behalf.

Parsons said there has been "a lot of angry feedback" because of the claimed prevention of "this straightforward action which would have caused little or no disruption to the build up of the games. We are now considering what actions we can take to ensure the voice of players is heard."

Last week the senior inter-county football and hurling squads voiced their collective solidarity with the female squads but Parsons told members that "we have yet to receive a formal response from the GAA following the male captains' letter in support of the #UnitedForEquality protests last Tuesday (July 4).

"It is important at this point to thank Henry Shefflin, Brian Lohan, Derek Lyng and John Kiely. All four managers had agreed to a show of solidarity by their squads ahead of the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals at the weekend.

"The strength of the protests has come from the unity and resolve among players that now is the time for the implementation for the 2024 season," he said.

"This has been, and will continue to be, driven by you the players and the GPA will endeavour to facilitate whatever action you deem is appropriate.

Parsons also referenced what he said was "inaccurate reporting" over the weekend "which has led to nasty commentary online."

This is an apparent reference to coverage of the All-Ireland camogie quarter-final between Cork and Kilkenny in Croke Park on Sunday when Kilkenny stayed out on the field as Cork returned to their dressing-rooms.

Some had interpreted this as Kilkenny not complying with the ongoing protest but this was denied and clarified by the GPA and Kilkenny squad members.

"All teams stood behind the #UnitedForEquality protest. The content which promoted the online abuse has now been removed," Parsons noted.