GPA cite injury ‘red flag’ despite split season approval

Almost one in three inter-county Gaelic footballers are likely to pick up an injury in a season that will keep them out for five weeks or more, new findings for the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have revealed.

The figure is concerning for players in the context of a more condensed inter-county season which will become even more intense with the addition of round-robin groups and qualifier play-offs in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup competitions in 2023. Missing games is becoming much more prevalent because of scant recovery time.

But satisfaction with the split season, at least the inter-county part of it, is running at 87pc despite ‘red flags’ that have become apparent with regard to injuries.

The findings were part of a briefing in the aftermath of the GPA’s AGM on Saturday which unanimously supported a motion for the establishment of a chief medical officer (CMO) to cover all three national governing bodies.

Some 68pc of footballers and 63pc of hurlers missed a game or a training session because of injury last season, the survey found. Of those reporting injuries, 46pc of footballers missed five weeks or more while the figure was 41pc for five weeks or more among hurlers. For 12-week injuries, it was 15pc of footballers and 14pc of hurlers.

Given the speed that inter-county games are and will be run off at, there is the prospect of a rise in these figures. GPA chief executive Tom Parsons also revealed that 40pc of players had hip/groin injuries in the “here and now” which he said was “the highest prevalence in comparison to other sports.”

He said a full review among players of the impact of the split-season model, at inter-county and club level, would have to be made over a two-year period. But he did indicate that there were issues around different training loads which would have to be teased out.

“There is some data, that we need to verify, that the training load of a club season is half of that of the inter-county season,” said Parsons.

The establishment of a chief medical officer is a personal preference of Parsons though the national executive will decide what motion should go forward to Congress next February. Currently the GAA’s medical, welfare and science committee provides advice to the GAA while there is also a Gaelic games doctors’ committee. But the GPA are advocating a permanent officer that would implement medical and welfare “policy and practice,” according to Ciarán Barr, the GPA’s finance and operations director.

Barr acknowledged the work of the MSW (Medical, Scientific and Welfare) committee but said more was needed and that a CMO could provide data-driven advice to shape rules and protocols that could make the games safer and more sustainable, citing the current discussions around heading the ball in soccer as a comparison. “It’s a committee and they’re volunteers, they’re meeting once a month, once every two months, it’s not enough. Look at the amount of players that play Gaelic games, there’s like 300,000 or 400,000 members of the association. It’s not enough. Having said that, the games are really, really safe comparatively. You always have to make sure you’re making the comparative case.”

Parsons confirmed that the GPA were advocates of an earlier start to collective pre-season training – it will now start on November 24, nine weeks before the first league games – because that’s what sports science informed them.

But that date could be pushed back further if the pre-season competitions – O’Byrne, McGrath and McKenna Cups and Connacht League – were dispensed with. The GPA feel the calendar could be different if they ceased.

“We have lobbied at Central Council for the removal of pre-season competitions. They are competitive competitions. Had those competitions been removed, we could have pushed the return-to-training date into December. But because they are starting in early January, it’s important to get those six weeks.

“There would be a lot of sports science that would say that November 24 is the absolute minimum,” said Parsons.

“For player welfare and the player to be prepared for the inter-county season, they need a minimum of six weeks of phased loading. Go into an inter-county training session and you’re getting about 10 kilometres per session. Two or three thousand metres of high intensity running. And you have a sequence of twisting and turning. It goes back to the frequency of hip and groin pain amongst players.”

Parsons said the GPA will do its part in trying to communicate to players the need to observe the training dates, November 24 and a four-day moratorium through Christmas but that effort should be collective with penalties for boards and managers who don’t conform.

“There needs to be consequences for management, county board and players, if there’s a breach in rule, whether it be home advantage or points deduction in the league. Yes, the GPA will play our position but it can’t be on the sole responsibility of players and that’s a very strong point. The contact hours policy, there will be joint responsibility, for sure. But I would always use the term joint responsibility. It does need to be led by the county board and management, of course.”

Parsons feels there should be better communication to managers on the training dates agreed. “There needs to be much better communication to managers, I don’t think centrally from the GAA there is any communication that is going to managers and that is potentially a gap that we can improve to make sure they are very much aware of the joint position of the GAA and GPA when it comes to contact hours.”

The prevalence of injuries is something that should inform the size of playing squads too. Through Covid there was agreement that the numbers on a squad be capped at 32 but the GPA see a need – based on their injury findings – for greater numbers now.