GPA chief Tom Parsons hails inter-county players as ‘role models in their community’ at AGM

GPA Chief Executive Officer Tom Parsons speaking during the GPA AGM and Player Reps Day, which saw over 100 players gathered in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The GPA CEO Tom Parsons has hailed inter-county players as “role models in their community, driving social change”.

In his address to the GPA AGM in Portlaoise earlier, he said members play “a unique and irreplaceable role in Irish society, heritage and culture”.

The gathering was the first in-person AGM since the GPA combined with its sister organisation the WGPA.

“In 2021 we once again saw the players make sacrifices above and beyond for the betterment of Gaelic games,” stated Parsons.

“This not only saw the successful completion of the GAA, LGFA and CA seasons, but also helped the associations to rebound financially across the board.

"Players competed during a level 5 lockdown in All-Ireland finals in December of 2020, followed by immediate preparation for the 2021 season.

"This commitment to Gaelic games at the highest level must be acknowledged, respected and not forgotten.

“I am hugely encouraged by the progress we made in 2021. More than 2,200 players received support through our world-class player development and welfare programmes.

"Over 800 male and female inter-county players received our education scholarship, and over 300 participated in our GPA Rookie programme. An investment of over €1 million was spent on education alone.

"Our Jim Madden Leadership programme received a best-in-class award from EU Athletes. Erasmus+ EU funding will now see other player unions across the EU adopt our leadership programme within their associations.”

Referring to forging closer gender ties, he said that inter-county players continued to lead the way “when it comes to standing up for equality in sport. In 2021, the GPA established a new gender-balanced Board of Directors, we equalised access to programmes for female players, and Gemma Begley now fulfils the role of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion manager.”

Parsons claimed that the inter-county player investment in creating a high-performance culture is something “we all should celebrate” - instead it is "often labelled as a problem."

“The physical, mental and emotional requirements of being an inter-county player have changed significantly over the years. It is imperative that there is a world class welfare programme in place for inter-county players,” he said.

"I am greatly enthused by how willing you are to engage with your players’ association to stand up for fellow players and ensure the athlete voice is heard. We must always ensure your voice is heard.”

Since the completion of 2021, which his report mainly dealt with, Parsons noted that players “led the way to raise an equality motion at GAA congress, that subsequently helped secure a commitment from the GAA, LGFA and CA to integrate and deliver equal investment, recognition and opportunities for all.

“We saw significant player engagement with the Camogie Association when it came to the format of the season in 2021. Players from across the country stood together and were not afraid to make their views heard,” he said.

"To their credit, the Camogie Association listened to that voice and also to the voices of their clubs, in coming to a resolution.

“We saw the collective inter-county player voice when it came to how you expressed views for the betterment of the inter-county football championship.

"Our input on the Fixtures Review Taskforce, through our representative Ronán Sheehan, saw the Green Proposal passed at Congress, with 80% of players backing the proposal.

“This would not have been achieved were it not for the effort of players and other like-minded leaders within the Gaelic family. Players debated and argued their case respectfully and passionately, and for that I am incredibly proud.”

Players had also, he said, worked together to renegotiate the player’s charter.

“This was a debate around respect and equal treatment of players no matter what county you play for, but also respect and recognition for taking reduced expenses on an interim basis during a global pandemic,” he said.

"I want to thank the team that the GAA put in place to resolve the issue for being open, fair and solution focused. We have begun negotiations on the new player’s charter for 2023.”

He said that after the WGPA ‘Levelling the Field’ report and “various engagements” on the topic of equality, the Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers increased funding for female players to €2.4 million from €700,000, an increase of €1.7 million, in 2021. “The challenge still remains that there is no charter in place for female players,” he added, “but the GPA is committed to the pursuit of equality.”

He welcomed Mary McAleese as chair of the Gaelic games integration process.

All six motions debated were passed unanimously including one to ringfence and distribute surplus generated in 2021 for female and vulnerable member initiatives, to support players most in need.

There was also support for the immediate creation of Chief Medical Officer post within Gaelic Games and gender representation on the executive to reflect membership.

A motion from Roisín Murphy, Wexford Football, asked to review sourcing standards for all gear and equipment used covering any activity related to the inter-county game, with a view to implementing sustainable sourcing guarantees.

This was to consider moving to gear suppliers who can prove that they do not use child/forced labour in their supply chains, and display good environmental practice.