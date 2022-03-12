GPA chief Parsons threatens action over ‘cost-saving mechanism’

Negotiations between Croke Park and the GPA over a new players charter appear to have completely broken down.

Communication sent from the Gaelic Players Association to its members yesterday, seen by the Irish Independent, has spelled out the extent of the impasse.

In a hard-hitting message from chief executive Tom Parsons, the GPA reveals why the “majority” of inter-county players have not received any expenses since they resumed collective training last December.

He outlines how a previous charter for the 2020 and 2021 seasons had seen players receive a reduced mileage rate of 50 cent (down from the pre-pandemic rate of 65c) because of the financial ramifications of Covid-19.

However, this had been agreed “in good faith” with the GAA on the basis that a return to normality would see a return to the 2019 charter provisions “at a minimum”.

“The GPA is extremely disappointed that the GAA’s position at the start of 2022 was to continue with the cost-saving mechanisms, i.e. players to receive a reduced mileage rate of 50c and to continue to cap players to be only permitted to claim expenses for three sessions per week, resulting in all other scheduled sessions being at the cost of players,” Parsons writes in the missive. The former Mayo star declares that there “needs to be a complete reset by the GAA when it comes to the respect shown to inter-county players.”

And his message concludes with a warning that “until every player is paid their expenses for all collective sessions, there will be action by players in response.” although he declines to state that that action might entail.