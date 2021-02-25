GPA call for cynicism motion to be scrubbed from Congress

The GPA have called for the motion aimed at curbing cynicism to be withdrawn from Saturday’s virtual annual GAA Congress.

GPA chiefs wrote to Croke Park to ask them to defer motion 20 on Saturday’s ‘clar’ until Special Congress later this year on the grounds that they “do not believe an online call will allow opportunity for it to be properly debated.”

Motion 20 deals with the issue of cynicism in hurling and football and in certain circumstances will see a penalty awarded if a player is deemed to deny a goal-scoring opportunity.

As things stand, ten motions, including the ones that deal with the future structure of the football championship, have been put back until later in the year when it is hoped delegates can attend Congress ‘in person’.

And the GPA also want the cynicism motion to be pushed back after it emerged that 70pc of inter-county hurlers who responded to a survey, and 54pc of inter-county footballers, are against the proposals in their current form.

The proposal calls for a sin bin and a penalty to be awarded in both hurling and football should a cynical foul be committed on an attacking player inside the 20-metre line or the semi-circle that is deemed to deny the chance of a goal.

“We have written to the GAA director general Tom Ryan today requesting that motion 20 on Saturday’s GAA Congress Clar is deferred until the Special Congress later in the year. This is the motion that purports to deal with cynical play,” CEO Paul Flynn wrote in a note to members.

“Thanks to all of you who engaged with us in the last week to express your views on the motion. Inter-county hurlers overwhelmingly rejected the motion (70pc) while among those who were in favour of it, multiple questions were raised, clarifications sought and amendments suggested. While the number of footballers who were against the motion was lower (54pc) again the majority of those who said yes did so with multiple caveats.

“We would also further question the way in which this motion is being introduced. It would appear to be one of the most contentious motions to be brought before Congress this weekend and we do not believe an online video call will allow opportunity for it to be properly debated.

“Many other less contentious motions were delayed until a Special Congress later in the year and we believe this should also be the case with Motion 20. These concerns from players had been raised by the GPA through our representation on the standing committee of playing rules.”

The GPA are also bringing a motion to ensure tighter controls around anti-doping education to Saturday’s Congress while they also told members they are “actively pushing for an updated master schedule to be provided as soon as possible.”

“We do take heart from GAA president John Horan’s comments yesterday that a meaningful intercounty season can be accommodated if games are up and running by May.”

Read More

Online Editors