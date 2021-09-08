GPA announce new gender-balanced board of directors

The Gaelic Players Association has announced the establishment of a new gender-balanced board of directors, comprising six women and six men.

The new board includes independent chair, Professor Brian MacCraith, who will continue to steer the board, as well as seven members of the GPA’s executive committee.

The NEC members comprise the four executive officers, co-chairs Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford) and Maria Kinsella (Carlow), secretary Aoife Murray (Cork) and president Donal Óg Cusack (Cork), alongside fellow players Kate McKay (Down), Niamh Collins (Dublin) and Philip Greene (Sligo).

They are joined by five independent directors: Professor MacCraith, John Glennon, Seán Murphy, Patricia Gordon and Ailbhe Gilvarry.

A statement from the GPA outlined: “This is the latest in a number of important steps that the GPA has taken since its merger with the Women’s Gaelic Players Association last December as we continue to work towards equality within Gaelic games.

"Indeed, the first of those steps was the inclusion of the pillar of equality in the new GPA constitution.

“That was followed by the election of a new NEC, which proportionally represents our membership which has a 60:40 male to female ratio.

"Within the NEC, an Equality Working Group has been formed to specifically look at how equality can be achieved. Players who have joined this sub-committee are Aoife Murray (Cork), Neil McManus (Antrim), Louise Galvin (Kerry), Sinéad Aherne (Dublin) and Donal Óg Cusack (Cork).

"An independent chair and other independent members of that sub-committee will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Board chairman Prof MacCraith declared: “The GPA stands for equality within Gaelic games and today’s announcement further reflects that commitment by giving an equal voice to both females and males at boardroom level.”

GPA NEC Co-Chair Maria Kinsella commented: "This is a very proud moment for the GPA. Last December, our members voted overwhelmingly to become one association. The merger of the GPA and WGPA was underpinned by the principle of equality.

"It is, therefore, very much a natural progression for the association to reflect the leadership shown by inter-county players in our governance structures and board composition."

GPA NEC Co-Chair Matthew O’Hanlon added: “This is about equality yes, but it's also about leadership. Players have made it clear to everyone involved in our games that the voices of males and females need to be recognised equally.

"We look forward to the day when a gender balanced board doesn’t even merit discussion; it should be a matter of course.”

With the addition of new board members, several others have stepped down and the GPA recognised the contributions of Brian Mulvihill, Seamus Hickey and Tom Parsons.

The latter has stepped away from the board to allow him take up his new position as the player body’s CEO.

The retired Mayo star stated: “In taking up the CEO role I was inspired by the leadership shown by players to unanimously merge associations and add equality as a core objective to our GPA constitution.

"I’m committed to serve our members to ensure equality is achieved for our players. The announcement of our gender balanced board is another step on that journey.”