GPA and WGPA to merge after votes passed at separate EGMs

Brian MacCraith will lead the process to change the composition of the GPA DAC Board of Directors as they merge with the WGPA

The Gaelic Players Association and Women's Gaelic Players Association have voted to merge into one 4,000-strong players' body.

Extraordinary General Meetings of both associations were held tonight to decide on the merger with 100 per cent of GPA members who voted in support and 96 per cent of WGPA members giving their approval.

A meeting of the new association was held in the aftermath of the respective EGMs with a transitional national executive committee (TNEC) established which will have a first meeting in January when executive officers will be appointed.

An AGM will take place in the second quarter of 2021 to elect a new national executive which will proportionally represent the association’s female and male members.

Changes will also be made to the composition of the GPA DAC Board of Directors, with the desire to achieve a 50:50 gender balance. The current chair, Professor Brían MacCraith, will lead this process.

The benefits of the merger remain to be seen, especially with no integration of the governing bodies, GAA and LGFA, but commercial spin-offs and knowledge are sure to improve on the back of this alignment.

