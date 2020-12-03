GPA and WGPA move closer to a merger

THE Gaelic Players Association and the Women’s Gaelic Players Association are moving ever closer to a merger.

The GPA and WGPA today confirmed that they have issued notification to all members of separate extraordinary general meetings to take place on Monday week, December 14.

The purpose of the EGMs is to discuss taking the necessary steps to allow for the formal coming together of the two associations as one new combined players’ association.

Voting on motions that would allow for this to happen will take place.

The move comes after motions were approved at the GPA’s and the WGPA’s annual meetings last year to formalise the “extremely positive relationship” that currently exists between the two player bodies.

Players from both bodies will now make the final decision on whether or not they want to become part of one new players’ association.

Online Editors