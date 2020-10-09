GPA and GAA reach agreement on expenses

THE Gaelic Players Association has finally agreed a squad charter for 2020 that sets out a new 50 cent mileage allowance for the current inter-county season.

THE Gaelic Players Association has finally agreed a squad charter for 2020 that sets out a new 50 cent mileage allowance for the current inter-county season.

Some four weeks on from a briefing to county board treasurers that outlined that the mileage allowance would reduce from the current 65 cent to 45 cent, a 30 per cent reduction, the GPA has managed to negotiate a slightly better rate to cover the travel expenses of its members. The GAA had sought reductions as an imperilled financial situation became more apparent with crowd restrictions in place for club and now county fixtures.

The GAA is facing an overall loss of about €50m but the Government has pledged €15m to run championships while the distribution of the €40m to the three main sports organisations, GAA, FAI and IRFU, is expected to yield round another €15m.

As expected, the nutrition allowance remains at €20 per week and expenses will be processed and paid from central funds. Counties will have to pay the first five cent of every mile travelled.

The GPA negotiated a 65 cent per mile rate when the last framework agreement was put in place in 2016. A new long-term framework agreement is still being negotiated.

The players’ body briefed their members on these developments last night, while also pointing out that gear allocations will be managed “prudently and on a needs basis.”

To align with the new centralised system, squads have been limited to 32 with eight in the backroom. All payments are being based on three training sessions (matches where applicable) per week.

Anything above that, in terms of squad numbers and frequency of training/gym sessions, will be down to the county itself to fund directly.

Read More

The GAA has also set out a payment structure for food, support and travel with a €5 allowance for post-training meals, up to a maximum of 40, and will contribute a weekly allowance of €750 to each senior team, €250 per session, for medical, physio and other such services required.

For matches, €1500 will be paid centrally to each team to cover catering costs, working out at €37.50 for a party of 40 that has been specified by the Association’s Covid-19 advisory group (26 players, 12 backroom members, two county board officers).

The 40-strong travelling party will require two buses for a match because of social distancing provisions and an allowance of €750 per bus will be paid by Croke Park.

Online Editors