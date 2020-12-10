Government end hopes of players' families attending major finals this month

Dublin players warm up in an empty Croke Park prior to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final against Cavan

The Government has shut down any hope of family members being allowed to attend some of this month's major sporting finals.

Despite growing calls from leading sports stars, the latest from Mayo midfielder Aidan O’Shea, the authorities have reiterated that there will be no leeway for extra numbers to attend, having already bowed to pressure to allow extended panel members into GAA grounds.

When contacted by the Irish Independent today, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media ended the dwindling hopes for minimal extra numbers to be allowed into either Tallaght Stadium for this weekend’s FAI womens' Cup final or Croke Park for the forthcoming All-Irelands across both codes and at senior, junior and intermediate levels.

"Under the current public health regulations, all sporting events must take place behind closed doors without spectators," said a department spokesperson.

Expand Close Mayo's Aidan O'Shea called for a return of family members to stadiums for major finals. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Whatsapp Mayo's Aidan O'Shea called for a return of family members to stadiums for major finals. Photo: Sportsfile

"Only necessary persons are permitted to be present at these events. The regulations set out the categories of necessary persons which include players, officials, medical staff and media/broadcast personnel.

"As such, family members of the players and coaching staff are not permitted to be present at the upcoming sporting events you’ve referred to."

There remains a dispensation for minor All-Ireland finals where, because they include players aged 17 and younger, one parent or guardian per player will be allowed to attend games.

This morning, Mayo captain Aidan O'Shea insisted accommodating families and friends at the upcoming All-Ireland finals "could be done" safely given the scale of Croke Park.

O'Shea echoed the sentiments of Dublin boss Dessie Farrell when he insisted a small number of supporters could safely be accommodated in Croke Park.

"The hurling is on this weekend, their families deserve to be in there as much as anybody," O'Shea said.

"I think it is something that could be done. I mean, could we resource and could we test family members? Get an antigen test done, you are getting your results 20 minutes later or something like that.

“We have a stadium that could hold 80,000 people, you could easily account for 500 people either side, and socially distance, and get people tested the morning of the game and everybody is safe and everybody is happy."

There has also been unanimous calls from participants in this Saturday’s FAI Womens’ Cup final between Cork City and Peamount United to allow some family into the Tallaght showpiece.

"It would be great if we could get even just one family member in. Family is so important and to have that support there would be great," Christina Dring told the Irish Independent earlier this week.

"Mine were at the 2017 Cup final and it's so nice to see familiar faces in the crowd. I don't see why it couldn't be done but obviously it's not up to the players to decide things like that. Still, we'd love to have them there."

Limerick hurler Tom Morrissey has also asked for something similar to be applied to this weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

However, even the Antrim and Kerry hurling panels involved in the Joe McDonagh Cup final at Croke Park will not be permitted to stay on to watch the Limerick v Waterford decider.

And, after their undignified change of venue last Sunday, the Cork and Galway ladies football teams last Sunday were not allowed to stay on for the mens’ game that followed either.

And next weekend, the Dublin and Galway U20s will also have to vacate the premises before Dublin and Mayo throw in.

Panel number restrictions have been relaxed as, before last weekend, only 26 panel members and 12 backroom team members were allowed in GAA HQ.

Online Editors