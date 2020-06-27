Gough encourages clubs to fly rainbow flag and support inclusivity drive

If it felt like the end of the road it wasn't. When the GAA, represented by president John Horan, walked in the Dublin Pride Parade last year for the first time in the event's 36-year history it was undoubtedly significant - but still just another step in a journey that still has some distance to travel.

David Gough has been at the coalface of that often uneasy relationship between gay men and sport. After all, he was the referee prevented by the GAA's top brass from wearing a rainbow wristband in 2015 in a game he was set to take charge of.

In that regard, the GAA has travelled quite the journey since, thanks to the leadership of Horan and the lobbying of the likes of Gough and former Cork star Valerie Mulcahy. And last year they walked side-by-side as the association took a significant step towards greater inclusivity.

There's still work to be done, however, further strides that have to be made to, as Gough puts it, "usualise" the presence of openly gay men in sport. Gough challenges you to name openly gay men in sport and tells you that you most likely won't get past the digits on one hand.

"People might mention Dónal Óg (Cusack), they might mention me or Nigel Owens, they would possibly go for Tom Daley or Gareth Thomas next and after that they would really struggle," says the Slane clubman, who is widely recognised as one of the best football referees in the country.

"And that is really sad because we don't have that issue in female sports, where we have quite a number of high-profile athletes in our own country, within the GAA and within soccer and rugby and worldwide in different codes, including tennis, that are high-profile lesbian athletes."

So the little things are often the big things. Gough can only imagine what the images of the GAA's president walking in the Pride parade might have done for him as a young man playing Gaelic football.

"For a child to see someone on the TV who is openly gay and talk about their life and struggles and the support they were receiving from their own association . . . it would have had a huge impact on me as a young person, and definitely would have made my journey quicker and easier."

And he's hoping to carry on the momentum from last year. In 2020, Pride is going digital and Gough is fronting a campaign asking clubs to fly the rainbow flag this weekend and send images to both his Twitter account (@goughd4) and GAA social media channels.

"It's something very simple but something that will be quite meaningful to people in their community," he says.

He's happy to use his profile if it helps ensure the conversations keep happening though he believes people from outside the LGBTQ+ community can deliver a powerful message.

"It's something that is close to my heart and I like working away on it behind the scenes. Sometimes that means you are cast into the spotlight in the media. And at the same time sometimes you'd wish (the media) would go to an inter-county player who isn't part of any diversity or inclusion sector and they would just come out in support of it and are allies.

"That's far more important within the GAA, to show 'allieship' to those communities rather than just the people from those communities making a stand the whole time."

Because there's still a way to go. The dressing-room, which should be a tool for unity and singularity of purpose, remains a difficult place to be for young gay men, often through a lack of knowledge rather than any intent to harm. And on the back of that, it is Gough's contention that the majority of gay men in the GAA have decided not to come out.

"Make no mistake about it, there are gay men playing football. Some are openly gay, even on the inter-county scene, but only to their teammates or close teammates. And I know some of them.

"And that's ok, they are on the particular point within their journey and maybe they don't want the public spotlight or feel like they have the inner strength to be cast into that spotlight. But there are hundreds of gay men, if not thousands, playing Gaelic football around the country.

"Some of them are out, the majority are not out, but they are there, it just might not be public knowledge yet. In time it will be easier for them to come out, I hope."

Smoothing that path is the next step.

