The long wait for answers as to what GAA games had Covid issues goes on.

Desperate measures, like the photograph last week of three men on ladders looking over a wall, have been taken to get a glimpse of the action. It might be funny in ways, but it's quite sad too that people whose Sundays were brightened by a game have to go to these lengths. And the worrying part is that if somebody falls off a ladder and is badly hurt, then it won't be funny.

It now appears that there is a bit of a push back by those in authority against the GAA request for information. Professor Philip Nolan, Dr Ronan Glynn and the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly are leading the charge. They don't like awkward questions and were taking the line that the GAA (and others) should be seen but not heard. There is no reason why last Friday's meeting between the Government, sporting bodies and Nphet could not have been held much sooner. It is a long time since the GAA first asked for such a meeting.

If I behaved like that in my position as a school principal and refused to answer legitimate questions, I would be called pompous, among other things, and that would be the nicest of the terminology used. Yet these men seem to believe they are beyond reproach. Donnelly thinks Nphet saved the games by excluding supporters. As if we should be grateful. But what evidence is put forward to back up this stance?

Read More

For the last while we have lived in a Communist-type system with queues outside shops and banks, people wearing masks and giving each other a wide berth. That is not a nice way to exist. Survival is about more than food and shelter, it is about life's simple pleasures: family, friends and in many cases a local match at the weekend.

In a democracy we have a free press where those in authority are held to account. How can the Government justify 50 people indoors at a cinema or another gathering, where the risk of infection is considerably higher, but nobody is allowed to watch a match outdoors? It is a glaring contradiction which few, if any, are questioning. Or why is our testing system still so slow? A test in a private clinic can be turned around in hours, it is several days for most of the public.

Maybe there is a reason, and if so, I and thousands of other GAA supporters would like to hear it. There is nothing special about the GAA except that the games are part of the rhythm of life. We don't need to get preferential treatment but the GAA President, John Horan, made a reasonable request for information, with the absolute support of the vast majority of members, and was ignored for too long. We still don't have the answers. And we still don't know what the plan is. Although if there are to be relaxations in the next announcement, why not make them on Friday to benefit the weekend's games, instead of Monday?

That delayed response showed a lack of courtesy. Measures which are reasonable and rooted in factual information will be accepted without question. That is not happening now. Outdoor sports suffer for no obvious reasons. Joe Public should be asking questions as to why we have some of the most restrictive measures in the world at the moment.

Read More

In the meantime, we have been fortunate that RTE and TG4 have brought us so many club games over the last few weeks. All very enjoyable too. It is great to be able to see how club football and hurling is played in various counties.

In the end it is not much different, with football at least. The object of the exercise is to score more than the opposition and while it appears to be more defensive in some places than others, the modern game is fairly similar everywhere. Slow attacks with a lot of hand-passing and big numbers behind the ball. Little kicking and no risk-taking with lots of players never kicking the ball at all. It was not always like this, even in counties like Tyrone where they have a well-deserved reputation for massed defences.

During the lockdown, I watched a lot of old matches and of course the general opinion is that football has moved on and the teams of the past were not nearly as sophisticated or as good as present outfits.

If people had a look at the series of games in the noughties between Armagh and Tyrone then they might change their minds. There were some great matches, especially the All-Ireland semi-final in 2005. That ranks with any game in terms of quality, tension, atmosphere and an incredible finish.

That Tyrone team which won the county's first two All-Irelands was a top quality side, comparable with any team before or since. The cynicism and accompanying criticism which Tyrone became increasingly associated with later, was not overly manifest at that stage. Even the crowding tactics of the infamous win over Kerry in the 2003 semi-final is the sort of hard-tackling, high-intensity work-rate that you would like to see in any team. Perhaps that was not applauded then but the passage of time sometimes brings greater appreciation.

The three meetings of Tyrone and Armagh in 2005 were really epic struggles for supremacy in Ulster and for the whole country. It was not all wine and roses, there were plenty of nasty incidents and there were individual players who exhibited a mean streak. Exactly the same as every successful side. Yet there were fantastic individual footballers on view and most of the time they were great manly contests. The popularity of the games meant that Ulster finals were played to full houses in Croke Park. Things have changed a lot in Ulster football since then. They are no longer dominant and the support has drifted.

Tyrone had men like Joe McMahon, Philip Jordan, Seán Cavanagh, Enda McGinley and up front there was absolute quality with Brian McGuigan, Owen Mulligan, Stephen O'Neill, Peter Canavan and Brian Dooher. (And yes, I did get it badly wrong with him as he proved on several occasions after I said he was not up to winning an All-Ireland.)

There has hardly been a better forward line in Croke Park before or since. And apart from being a brilliant player, Canavan was a leader who, despite his small stature, was willing to take the rough with the smooth.

Read More

Armagh probably feel that they should have won more and were a little unfortunate to run into Tyrone when they had the team of a lifetime. The harvesting of a whole succession of Ulster titles did not get a suitable return at national level, Tyrone proved to be a big obstacle in their road.

When it is all stripped down it was because Tyrone had a better team with more really good individuals. Of course, Armagh were very well lead by Kieran McGeeney, they had the McEntees, Diarmuid Marsden and the front two of Ronan Clarke and Stevie McDonnell were almost impossible to mark. And the great thing with those two was they did not want any type of special ball. If it was put in high or low they went for it. There was no such thing as a bad ball to them.

Things have changed a lot since those epic battles and one very noticeable aspect in many of those matches was the amount of long kicking. The modern coaches would have a canary as they feel that football should be played as a zero-risk exercise. With football becoming handball it inevitably means that the build-up play is slow and allows for players to funnel back.

It is cause and effect. Dublin at present still kick a lot of ball and Tyrone and Armagh in that era had great long-range kickers too. Even more important was the fact that everyone was expected to win their own ball, high or low, and the rapid pace of attack made for much greater entertainment.

So when people look on the past as a sort of unsophisticated and fallow period for football, I'm not so sure. The physique of Tyrone and Armagh was comparable to any team now, so was their physical fitness and the pace of games was, if anything, faster than now. We could do with a few teams of their calibre to take on Dublin.