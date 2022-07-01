Gearoid McInerney named in Galway team for All-Ireland semi-final showdown with Limerick

Gearóid McInerney picked up a knee injury against Cork. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

GEARÓID McInerney has been named in the Galway team to face Limerick in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park.

The 31-year-old limped off in the opening half of Galway’s 2-19 to 1-21 quarter-final win over Cork in Thurles two weeks ago with a knee injury.

He subsequently underwent a scan and Henry Shefflin recently admitted he was a “serious doubt” to face the All-Ireland champions.

Brian Concannon, who carried a knock into the game and started on the bench, replaces Cianán Fahy in the only announced change to the side that started against Cork.

Meanwhile, six of Mayo’s squad from last Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry are on their way to Chicago for the rest of the summer.

Oisín Mullin, Matthew Ruane, Eoghan McLaughlin, Jack Carney, Fionn McDonagh and Paul Towey have been granted temporary transfers to the John McBride’s club.

The six are part of a glut of inter-county players who have capitalised on the earlier staging of this year’s All-Ireland SFC and transferred to the US.

Brendan Crealey, Justin Kieran and Conor Turbitt – all of whom were part of Armagh’s squad last Sunday against Galway – were also cleared on Friday to travel to Boston, where they will link up with Connemara.

Earlier this week, Rian O’Neill’s switch to Parnell’s in Chicago was confirmed while Clare’s Keelan Sexton and Emmet McMahon, and Tyrone’s All-Ireland Under 20 winning trio; Ruairí Canavan, Michael McGleenan and James Donaghy, are also set to travel to the States in the coming days.

The reworked scheduling of the All-Ireland SFC has seen the greatest swell of current inter-county players to move to America in years.

Already, Jack McCarron of Monaghan, Peadar Mogan of Donegal, Down’s Barry O’Hagan and Tyrone star, Conor Meyler have made the temporary switch.

GALWAY (SH v Limerick): E Murphy; J Grealish, Daithí Burke, D Morrissey; P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke; R Glennon, David Burke; T Monaghan, C Cooney, J Cooney; C Whelan, B Concannon, C Mannion.

TIPP (MH v Offaly): E Horgan; C O’Donnell, A O’Halloran, J Quinlan; S O’Farrell, T Sheehan, J O’Callaghan; C Foley, A Daly; J Egan, C Martin, C English; D Corbett, T Delaney, P McCormack.