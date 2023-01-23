Garth Brooks concerts ‘had no effect whatsoever’ on Croke Park’s ‘tired’ pitch – Peter McKenna

PETER McKENNA has conceded that the GAA has a choice to make between opening up Croke Park for all during the winter months – or playing less matches there to protect its once-pristine surface.

“Personally, I’d keep the number of games in. I think it’s an important part of what the ground is for,” the association’s stadium and commercial director told Independent.ie.

McKenna was reacting to the most trenchant criticism, to date, of the playing surface at GAA Headquarters after yesterday’s All-Ireland senior club finals.

While conceding that the surface “looks tired”, McKenna defended its playability. And he was adamant that any issues were entirely unrelated to the five Garth Brooks concerts in September, after which a new pitch was laid, the turf taken from the GAA’s farm in Naul, north county Dublin.

“That would have had no effect whatsoever. In fact, having laid it from our own farm has taken all the risk out of it. That sward was so good we had to physically try and take grass out of it,” he explained.

However, McKenna readily accepted that Croke Park’s natural surface has struggled to cope with the 20-plus matches already staged since the start of November, with Dublin’s NFL Division 2 opener against Kildare also pencilled in for this Saturday.

There follows a four-week break to the Dubs’ next home league tie, against Clare on February 25, offering some hope of respite and recuperation.

Pat Hoban, manager of club hurling champions Ballyhale Shamrocks, said the pitch was “definitely the worst condition we’ve seen it in” while suggesting that player mistakes and fumbling were because it was “like trying to rise the ball on tarmac.”

In response, McKenna said: “There was criticism at the weekend obviously. I think a lot of it is the aesthetic of the surface is not where you’d like it to be. It certainly looks tired, and that’s from a presentation point of view.

“But the underlying playability of the ground is in good order. We would have had our consultants in, just reinforcing that position in terms of stud traction and various other things like that.

“There’s no doubt that we’ve had a huge number of fixtures. Go back to November-December time where we’ve had the Leinster semis and finals; we’ve had additional LGFA fixtures and camogie fixtures; we’ve had Go Games and children’s events; and then we’ve had the club finals and semis.

“So all of this, at this time of the year, does take its toll on how the pitch presents itself. But it’s still playing fine.

“We’re not far off what the limit is that a natural grass pitch can take. At this time of year there’s no real growth in the ground, and a wet afternoon with matches on and lots of the grass gets kicked out.

“The break period will help, and hopefully the weather is benign too. Sometimes the end of February or into March can be brutally cold and be low growth.”

Hoban’s allusion to “tarmac” suggested that the issue isn’t simply one of aesthetics. McKenna conceded that “you need a degree of grass cover for the sliotar to sit proudly on the surface, and lifting then becomes easier for a practised individual. There’s parts of the ground where the grass is very sparse and is not going to be as slick. That can be an issue.”

However, the stadium director had fully expected issues to emerge given the sheer volume of games hosted by Croker since November.

“If you’re going to add more fixtures in, then those fixtures are going to have an impact on the surface. I wouldn’t be unduly worried about it; that’s just the nature of accommodating as many people as possible, which we endeavour to do.

“The question is what would we not have played in the ground over the last three months?

“If you kept the ground 100pc for the [All-Ireland] club finals, that would mean nothing else on there. So that would mean no Leinster finals, no Leinster semis. I don’t think that would be fair to the LGFA, I don’t think it would be fair to camogie – and I don’t think it would be fair to children.

“As an organisation we could decide, well, do we want to be like Wembley where the ground is there for just one or two very, very prestigious events, or do you want it there as much as possible?”

A review of this balancing act is “inevitable”, he concluded, “because whatever you do requires choices and people need to decide are we okay to have it as it is, or do we need to have it more pristine? In which case, the only solution is to reduce the number of fixtures on it.”

CROKE PARK’S NON-STOP WINTER

October 27-28: Cumann na mBunscol finals

November 2: Charity game (1)

November 19: Leinster club SHC semi-finals (2)

November 27: Leinster club SFC semi-finals (2)

December 4: 2 Leinster club SHC and SFC finals (2)

December 10: ladies football club finals (2)

December 17: Camogie club finals (2)

December 18: All-Ireland club SHC semi-finals (2)

January 8: All-Ireland club SFC semi-finals (2)

January 14: All-Ireland club JHC and IHC finals (2)

January 15: All-Ireland club JFC and IFC finals (2)

January 22: All-Ireland club SHC and SFC finals (2)

COMING UP

January 28: Dublin v Kildare NFL. February 25: Dublin v Clare NFL