Garda investigation launched after 'alleged incident of assault' in Laois minor club game

A Garda investigation has been launched in Laois after an “alleged incident of assault” at a minor club football game last night.

The League meeting between Portarlington and Stradbally Parish Gaels was abandoned with just minutes to go after a series of flash points in Portarlington.

A player from both Portarlington and Stradbally Parish Gaels was sent off in the second half before an altercation involving the match referee led to the game being blown up early.

A complaint was made to the Gardaí after the game with "inquiries ongoing" into the alleged incident.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of assault at a sports ground in Portarlington on Monday 30th May,” a Garda Press Office statement read. “Inquiries are ongoing.”

It is understood that Laois GAA will be acting on the referee’s report under their disciplinary procedures.