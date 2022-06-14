Galway’s Cianan Fahy and Banner duo – Rory Hayes and Peter Duggan – to appeal proposed bans

Galway forward Cianan Fahy and Clare duo Rory Hayes and Peter Duggan have opted not to accept proposed suspensions and will have hearings this week, expected to take place tomorrow night.

Fahy is challenging a proposed two-match ban for an alleged stamping offence in the Leinster hurling final, Hayes and Duggan are seeking to avoid a one-match ban that would put them out of their All-Ireland quarter-final against Wexford on Saturday for incidents they were involved in during that epic Munster hurling final.

The incidents involving all three were missed by the respective referees, prompting the GAA’s Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) to investigate.

There is anger in Clare particularly that ‘The Sunday Game’ highlighted the incidents on its highlights show.

Meanwhile, all four All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals have been fixed for Croke Park on the weekend after next, despite concern over accommodation and rising fuel costs that impact on travel and attendance.

There were just 16,425 in attendance for last Saturday’s qualifier double bill in Croke Park, even though Mayo and Kildare were involved.

It is understood that tentative discussions were had to explore if Dublin and Cork would enter a ‘home and away’ agreement, with Páirc Ui Chaoimh hosting their All-Ireland quarter-final.

However, agreement could not be reached as Parnell Park is considered Dublin’s home venue and consequently would be deemed unsuitable for a championship match involving Dublin.

The match will go ahead at 6.0pm on Saturday, June 25, preceded by Derry and Clare at 3.45pm. Kerry and Mayo have been fixed for Sunday, June 26 at 4pm, with Galway and Armagh on the same day at 1.45pm.