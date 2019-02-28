Galway hurlers add Kieran Donaghy to backroom team for 2019 season

Kieran Donaghy has made a quick return to inter-county activity to take up a performance coaching role with the Galway hurlers.

Kieran Donaghy has made a quick return to inter-county activity to take up a performance coaching role with the Galway hurlers.

The former Kerry star has accepted an invitation from manager Micheál Donoghue to join the 2017 All-Ireland champions' set-up as they seek to reclaim the title in the months ahead.

So far, because of his basketball commitments, Donaghy's input has been "minimal" - limited to two visits to Galway - but Donoghue has plans to use him more as the season progresses.

Donoghue said the left-field invitation was offered because of "his personality and experience" gained at the top of two sports over the last decade and a half.

"There are obviously some things he can help us with," Donoghue added.

"I've been in contact with him for a good while. It's something he will, ultimately, get in to himself," he said.

"I've brought in different people at different times from outside the box and when I was thinking about it, I thought of him. I had met him a few times.

"He's somebody that commands massive respect and is recognised for what he has achieved and his character and personality is something that can be grasped on to straight away."

A former inter-county footballer becoming involved in the background of a prime hurling team in this capacity is not unprecedented.

Armagh's Kieran McGeeney engaged with some Tipperary hurlers during Eamon O'Shea's time in charge, with Seamus Callanan crediting him for helping back to the top of his game.

Meanwhile, Donoghue is to speak with Joseph Cooney over the next two weeks to establish his plans for the season. Cooney is in Australia and the manager accepts it is "highly unlikely right now" that he will return for their summer campaign but US-based Johnny Glynn will be available later in the year.

Win One of Five Pairs of Tickets to Ireland v France - Click here

Irish Independent