Galway get green light for their minor hurlers to play in Leinster championship this year

Cullen Killeen of Galway in action against Adam Daly of Tipperary during the Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship

Galway have got Congress approval to play in the Leinster minor hurling championship this year.

Their motion asking for access to either the Munster or Leinster Championship, preferably the Leinster Championship where their senior and U-20s already play, was approved with 72.8pc of the vote on Friday night.#

But at a Central Council meeting after Congress had ended this afternoon, it was decided that they would play in Leinster this year.

The draw for the 2023 Leinster minor championship had already taken place but Galway's entry now will require a new draw.

Galway chair Paul Bellew, proposing the motion, said it was being tabled in the interests of "fairness and equality."

He said it would take three years for a Galway minor to play the same number of games at that level than a player from either of the other two provinces, Leinster and Munster, in one year, pointing out that by the time they enter the competition, a quarter-final round robin, most of the other teams already have already had "six or seven" games played.

He added that the Galway senior hurling club champions would be willing to play in the Leinster club championships as a "gesture" but their intermediate and junior champions would be content to stay in Connacht where they are vibrant provincial championships.

As it is the Galway senior champions have direct access to All-Ireland club semi-finals.

Bellew said it was about "doing the right thing for the right reasons. Are we to say to Galway U-17s 'you don't deserve to be treated the same as anyone else because of an accident of geography?"

The Galway motion had support from former GAA presidents Nickey Brennan and Sean Kelly among others.

Galway had made their case to both provincial councils and to Croke Park's development committee but opted to go to Congress for ultimate approval.

A Wexford motion proposing to double the suspension for striking or attempting to strike a match official, crafted on the back of a series of incidents in the county last autumn was carried with 90.5pc.

A Wexford motion calling for no limit to be placed on a suspension, currently it is 96 weeks - was also approved.

A motion crafted by former All-Ireland winning Wexford manager Liam Griffin to make it mandatory for hurling nurseries to be established in every club failed.

Griffin's club, St Mary's Rosslare, had advocated the establishment of hurling teams from U-7 to U-10 in every club unless there was already an adjacent hurling club or a sound demographic reason why a club couldn't fulfil the obligation.

Wexford delegate Dermot Howlin spoke in favour, stressing that the premise behind the motion was to broaden the hurling base.

"By no means is it a threat to anybody, it has no effect on fixtures in any county. It is emphasising the need for hurling nurseries to be established where there is none currently," said Howlin.

But surprisingly the motion did not provoke any debate and got 34.6pc, well below the 60pc required.

Tipperary club Kiladangan had proposed that a player making one substitution at a higher level than his current championship status should not be prevented from playing again that year at the lower level but that field too, getting just 49.1pc.