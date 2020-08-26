| 12.7°C Dublin

Gallagher in call for neutral venues to reduce cost and risk

Derry football manager Rory Gallagher. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Derry football manager Rory Gallagher. Photo: Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Derry football manager Rory Gallagher has advocated the use of neutral venues for the remaining National League games, ensuring that county boards feeling the economic strain of the pandemic don't have to source overnight accommodation for their teams.

With the championship getting the green light from October through to December, as GAA president John Horan and Taoiseach Micheal Martin both stressed its importance in recent days, attention will turn to preparation in the coming weeks with inter-county training due to officially commence on September 14.

