Derry football manager Rory Gallagher has advocated the use of neutral venues for the remaining National League games, ensuring that county boards feeling the economic strain of the pandemic don't have to source overnight accommodation for their teams.

With the championship getting the green light from October through to December, as GAA president John Horan and Taoiseach Micheal Martin both stressed its importance in recent days, attention will turn to preparation in the coming weeks with inter-county training due to officially commence on September 14.

Minimum

For safety and economic reasons, Gallagher feels remaining games requiring long journeys should be kept to a minimum, especially with home advantage less relevant and ground rental dividends greatly reduced due to crowds restrictions.

His own team have an away game against Offaly while Longford travel to Derry for their last game - both of which would require overnight stays for the visitors.

But in the circumstances, Gallagher feels agreement could be reached on equidistant venues.

"All league games should be at neutral venues, meet each other halfway to minimise cost and the risk associated with it," he suggested.

"I'm not speaking on behalf of Derry, but look at Donegal, they have Kerry and I wouldn't see how it is practical for them to travel to Kerry overnight, maybe for two nights.

"We have Offaly last, Longford have us sixth. I don't know whether they would normally make that (overnight) but I think in the interests of fairness and finishing the thing out, with minimal risk and cost, it is practical for everybody (to have neutral venues)."

If new arrangements are not put in place, travelling counties could be looking at single-room accommodation for all their players and backroom team as well as additional buses for transport due to social distancing guidelines.

Currently, the GAA advise that participants should travel to games by themselves, but that could only be applied at local level.

Kerry are in Monaghan, Dublin in Galway and Donegal in Kerry - three Division 1 games that have potential overnight stays in the last two rounds.

In the last two rounds of Division 4, there are equally long distances to be covered with Sligo in Carlow, Antrim in Wicklow, Wexford in Limerick and Waterford in Antrim.

Meanwhile, Gallagher feels the behind-closed-doors arrangement now in place, and likely to remain that way for some time, will benefit underdogs in championship games.

Ireland international soccer team captain Seamus Coleman, home in Killybegs over the summer where he attended a skills week organised by the local GAA club, told Gallagher that that had been his experience during the remaining Premier League games played without supporters.

"The one thing he did say is that a crowd suits the stronger teams. The crowd is obviously behind them so whether that transpires in our game? Donegal are playing Tyrone, practically unbeatable in Ballybofey but take away a partisan crowd and it evens things up.

"The atmosphere in partisan Ulster Championship games can be a big, big help to the local teams. I know that from my time with Donegal and even with Fermanagh in Brewster Park. Without that, it can be a leveller."

Gallagher feels it is the right decision to press ahead with a championship because of what it will mean to the public and players.

Finite

"It's easy for the likes of myself, it should be just parked up for the year. It's very hard to rob any footballer of a year of their career. You only get a finite number of years to play and if there is a will to play, provided it is relatively safe, each player will make his own decision and I see no issue with it. It's good for the competitive athletes that these inter-county players are, they aspire to push themselves to the limit.

"A championship is such a dominant part of community life and county life, there is a demand for it. It's a focal point for the weekend in any community."

Gallagher predicts less inter-county training and even smaller squad numbers in the coming weeks because of financial pressures but stresses these are things to be reviewed in the coming weeks.

"I'd be anxious for the league to be finished," he said. "I think it would be very unfair on any team whether they go up and down."