'Gaelic Games return unlikely while social distancing is in place' - GAA president John Horan

GAA president John Horan has effectively ruled out a return to competitive action as long as social distancing measures remain in place in society.

Speaking on the 'Sunday Game' Horan said the risks of Covid-19 infection involved in GAA clubs, players and members getting back together too soon were too great and that's why facilities will remain closed until July 20 at the earliest.

Horan did say that the July 20 date could change if the public health picture changes but "policing" the guidelines in the Government roadmap, released last Friday week, was not a responsibility the Association was going to place on its volunteer members.

Horan said the GAA would be prepared to use the first two months of 2021 to finish a 2020 inter-county championship if it got going in October or November but cast doubt as to whether the 2020 Allianz leagues will now be finished.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

The president also confirmed the grim financial picture that will see Croke Park, at central and stadium level, lose between €25 and €30m and with club gates thrown in a loss for the overall Association of up to €50m.

Horan said the GAA's cautious approach was based on a determination not to have facilities develop into clusters and that social distancing protocols would be of paramount importance.

"If social distancing is a priority to deal with this pandemic I don't know how we can play a contact sport and that is what Gaelic games is, a contact sport," he said.

Horan said the GAA were initially taken by surprise by the details in the roadmap the Government released that allow facilities to open to groups of four on May 18, followed by non-contact training on June 9.

"I think everyone was taken by surprise on Friday night because no one knew what was coming. It did give everyone a bit of an uplift to feel that we were coming back.

"We had to examine it and look at it closely and there was a concept in it that people had to gather together in groups of four but we felt that it couldn't be marshalled by people in our clubs because our clubs are led by a load of good quality volunteer people and to put the onus on volunteer people to make the decisions to police and organise training within our facilities, we just felt that would be too much on them.

"I've had contact since from one or two club chairmen who said 'thanks for taking it out of our hands' because we were concerned how we were actually going to police it within our grounds.

"We took our time but I think we have taken the right decision in this matter. I think people's health and safety is the key to it all," he said of the decision to remain closed for business.

"We'll be taking our information from the health authorities to see is it safe and it's only if and when it's safe that we will actually allow training and our games to recommence.

"Taking that information on board then we'll make that decision and we won't bring it up to the line. We'll be making that decision on a constant, we're on executive calls every day and we'll keep reviewing and updating so we'll be staying on top of things in the next period of weeks.

"Ultimately there is a huge responsibility to get this right and if one club, be it a playing area or whatever, developed into a cluster for the Covid 19 that would be a very bad day's work on our behalf and that's one thing we are very conscious of, that no of our facilities develop into cluster.

"Our concern has to be the players on the pitch, their families and their work colleagues. They are all amateurs and it is a hobby to them all and I know they take it to a very serious level and they have a very professional approach to it but we can't risk anything.

"I would hate to think as an organisation that we would have made a decision that would have cost any family a member of their family."

Horan reaffirmed a decision to gets club action up and running before counties, stating the decision overall will be based on contact, not numbers involved.

"We're quite comfortable to say that we are going to go with the club game first because it impacts on the greater number of people. 98 per cent of our games are clubs games so if we play club games, it's inclusive of everybody because the county players would get the opportunity to play with their clubs and that would have an important impact across the whole of Irish society.

"Then we can actually make the decision to return to the inter-county game. It's a contact sport decision that is going to influence it so whether at county or club level I don't see a major distinction between the two of them but the impact throughout the organisation would be far greater if we actually got the clubs back."

He said the GAA would not rule out testing inter-county players but believes it won't be as great an issue by the time contact sport, particularly the GAA is back again.

Nor does he see games behind closed doors, suggesting by the time contact is back, bigger crowds will be back together again anyway.

"I have an issue about the 'closed doors' concept because if it is safe enough for the players to be in close contact on the pitch it is going to be safe enough to have a certain number of people in a gathering at the ground itself. We're fortunate as an organisation to have such fantastic stadia.

"Take Croke Park, 83,000 (82,300) is the normal attendance, I'm sure we could put an attendance into Croke Park that could be done in a safe manner. Crowds gathering in that situation will probably come before we have contact sport.

On finance, Horan said the situation was "very worrying" and "a serious situation."

"We operate a financial profile that the money we take in, such as the €74m that all gets recirculated. We don't engage in building massive reserves as the organisation goes."

Online Editors