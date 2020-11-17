Zach Tuohy signs new two-year deal with AFL side Geelong

Zach Tuohy will remain in the AFL for at least another two years after signing a new deal with Geelong. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Laois man Zach Tuohy has signed a two-year extension with AFL outfit Geelong.

Tuohy, along with Kerry's Mark O'Connor, starred for Geelong as they made it all the way to the Grand Final earlier this year, where they lost out to Richmond.

The Portlaoise clubman has played 205 times Down Under as part of a remarkable career. Only the great Jim Stynes has made more appearances in the AFL as part of the 'Irish Experiment.'

Tuohy (30) joined Geelong in 2017 from Carlton and has played 85 times for the club, and is set to continue in his quest to become only the second Irish player, after Tadhg Kennelly, to win a Premiership.

The 2020 GAA championship has seen an influx of AFL-contracted players back into the county game. Conor Glass lined out for Derry while Cian McBride was in with Meath before he picked up an injury.

And on Sunday, Mark Keane of Collingwood and Colin O'Riordan of the Sydney Swans, will go head to head in the Munster final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Online Editors